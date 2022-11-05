No surprise, my picks sucked last weekend.
I was 1-4 on Sunday. Two of my losses were near wins but two weren’t even close. The Giants (+3) were blown out 27-13 and the Raiders (-1.5) were dominated 21-0. The Falcons (-4) nearly covered in a 37-34 win and the Jaguars (-2.5) lost by four points at home.
Heading into Week 9 of the NFL season, here are my picks:
Green Bay Packers -3.5: The Packers are playing a “get right game” against the Detroit Lions. Green Bay is 3-5 this season and have disappointed Cheese Heads, but it’s only a matter of time until Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur figure it out. Green Bay has won five of its last six games against the Lions.
Detroit started the season hot but has cooled down. The Lions traded one of their biggest weapons in former first round pick T.J. Hockenson to division rival Vikings at the trade deadline. Detroit seems to be in the midst of a rebuild, which is no surprise for fans of the Motor City.
Tennessee Titans +11.5: The Titans are big time road underdogs on Sunday Night Football in Kansas City. Tennessee is coming off a 17-10 win against the Texans in which Derrick Henry ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Tennessee also also has an issue at quarterback. Starter Ryan Tannehill was out last week and replaced with rookie Malik Willis. Willis didn’t impress last week but only attempted 10 passes. Regardless of who starts, Kansas City will have to prepare for both quarterbacks. If the Titans can control the clock and feed Henry they can keep it close.
Miami Dolphins -4.5: The ‘Phins are favorites in Chicago against the 3-5 Bears. Chicago just traded away its best linebacker and NFL leader in tackles Roquan Smith ahead of the trade deadline. The defense gave up 442 yards against the Cowboys last week and draws another high scoring offense with the Dolphins.
Miami added defensive end Bradley Chubb in a trade with Denver. Though Chubb will likely see limited action Sunday, he can still rush the passer in obvious passing situations. I expect Tua Tagovailoa to dice up the Bears’ defense.
New England Patriots -5.5: New England welcomes Indianapolis Sunday in a matchup that used to feature Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Now, Mac Jones and Sam Ehlinger will take the field as starting quarterbacks. Ehlinger took over for Matt Ryan two weeks ago due to offensive disfunction. The Colts also recently fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady and traded backup running back Nyheim Hines — all while star ball carrier Jonathan Taylor battles an ankle injury.
The Patriots are 4-3 against the spread and beat the Jets last week. Bill Belichick will scheme a defense for Ehlinger and limit the Colts offensively.
Minnesota Vikings -3: The Vikings are road favorites against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hot off a trade for Hockenson, the tight end could see some situational work as he acclimates to the offense. The Vikes are 6-1 but only 3-4 against the spread. With the way the offense is playing this season (ninth in points scored) I don’t see Washington keeping up with the Vikings in a shootout.
The Commanders are on a three-game winning streak but I think their luck will run out on Sunday.
