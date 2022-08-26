The 2022 Maplewood Tigers football team has a new head coach in Jason Wargo, but will look to a familiar running back in Ben Gilberto to power the offense.
Wargo comes to Maplewood after spending seven years as an assistant coach at Franklin High School. Wargo replaces Bryan Borkovich. Borkovich led the Tigers for 10 years and amassed a 51-51 record with several trips to the playoffs.
Last season, Borkovich led the Tigers to a 5-5 overall record. The team won a first-round playoff game against Mercer before losing to Cochranton 14-12 in the district semifinal round.
“We hope to build off of the foundation of winning and being competitive that has been built. Change a few things as I see fit, while still keeping some things the same and building off the tradition that has been started,” Wargo said. “Retaining some of the coaches from the previous staff will also help because the players will be familiar with them.”
Pacing the offense a season ago was Gilberto. As a junior, he toted the rock 174 times for 811 yards and eight touchdowns. Wargo called Gilberto “one of the best in the region.” The senior could be in for a big year.
Though the backfield will look familiar to Tigers’ fans, there’s a change under center. Dominick Kinney passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore but will shift to wide receiver this season. Kinney will aim to aid a depleted wide receiver core that graduated Connor Palmiero, Sam Wright and Brandon Snell.
Sophomore Andrew Proper is slated to be the starting quarterback in Wargo’s pro-style offensive system. Proper’s top targets will likely be Kinney, senior Garrett Butryn and Dorian Doubet.
Returning starters Cole Doolittle, Ethan Peterson, Mason Davis, Koby Willison and Levi Willison will look to make an impact on the offensive line and in the defensive front-seven. Defensively, Wargo will run a 3-4 scheme.
“I am excited about the season as are the coaches and players. The team has been working very hard and have been focused on improving each day,” Wargo said. “The team will demonstrate respect for the school, community, and opponents. Display total unselfishness, relentless effort and constant improvement.”
Other players to keep an eye on this season are Elliot Beuchat at fullback/linebacker and kicker Sadie Thomas.
This season will also feature a bit of a different region. The Tigers share Region 1 with Saegertown, Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Lakeview, Kennedy Catholic, Reynolds and Mercer. Each team in the region is 1A.
Maplewood opens the season today at Saegertown. The Tigers will play each team in Region 1 once and has non-region bouts scheduled against Iroquois and Seneca.
