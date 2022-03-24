After earning a 6-11 record last season, the Conneaut boys volleyball team is going through a clean slate.
Not only do the Eagles have new direction in head coach Nate Resele and assistant coach Shawnya Mast, they will also be featuring many new players this year.
Resele and Mast both graduated from Conneaut Lake High School in 1993 and are eager to return to their roots as coaches.
“I’m very much looking forward to it,” Mast said. “I actually played volleyball at Conneaut Lake, so it’s exciting to get back into what I grew up doing and looking forward to watching what these kids can do. They bring a lot to the team.”
Mast expects the team’s three captains, Carter Osborn, Evan Alsdorf and Nolan Rados, to be their main leaders this season.
Besides the captains, Mast also expects Spencer Foister, Tristan Shelatz, Jakob Welcheck, Daniel Ellis, Nick Fidanza and Carson Alsdorf to have vital roles to the team this season. Even though they are both seniors, Welcheck and Ellis will be playing on the volleyball team for the first time.
“Just really watching how they have blossomed and they’re honing in on their speciality, whether they’re a middle hitter or a center or a backcourt specialist or whatever, just really watching them hone in on their skills and literally every practice watching basically each and every one of them develop more and more each practice,” Mast said. “I’m excited to see what they do in a game situation, obviously practices are controlled and games are not. Looking forward to see how it all kinda folds together once the game season gets rolling.”
“For lack of a better term, we’ve got a clean slate,” Mast continued. “We’ve got all new coaches, a lot of new kids coming in and we got a clean slate and we’re just learning to work with each other together. I think Nate and I coach very differently than what they’re used to, but it seems to be working well from what we can tell so far and the kids are just really willing to work for us and just want to do what they love, which is playing volleyball.”