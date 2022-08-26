The Conneaut football team has historically been successful.
Since the program’s inception in 2012, the Eagles have a total record of 60-43 with one District 10 Championship. However, in the past three seasons, Conneaut is 7-17 and was winless at 0-9 a season ago.
First-year head coach Josh Blood aims to bring the program back to its winning ways.
“We are starting back at the basics. We’ve spent a lot of time going over the fundamentals of football and the leaders in the locker room have guided our young talent to great positions,” Blood said. “Culturally, we have adopted the slogan ‘Earn it Back.’ The athletes and coaches know that the brand of football played last year was not on par with what CASH football should look like. The athletes and coaches are on a mission to bring CASH football back to being a respectable program.”
What does ‘Earn it Back’ consist of? It sounds like the Eagles plan on controlling the line of scrimmage and playing each snap to the whistle.
“I expect that this team will fight to the end against any competition we face. As a program we are pushing to bring back a physical style of play offensively and defensively,” Blood said. “In a tough region we expect to compete in every game. Most importantly we hope to have the athletes excel in school and in the community.”
The team dropped from Class 4A to 3A and will compete in Region 4 this season against Meadville, Franklin, Warren, Oil City and Titusville. Meadville is a Class 4A team.
A top returner from last season’s Eagles is Ryan Green. Green was a second-team all-region selection on the offensive line. Green will change positions this season.
“Ryan is a senior TE and MLB who has been a great leader in the weight room and all throughout summer workouts. He is making the switch from playing on the line on both sides of the ball,” Blood said. “He is an experienced starter who was a second-team all-region selection last year.
“Cameron Goldsmith and Ethan Stright will also be important leaders with Cameron playing OLB/ RB, while Ethan will play RB and Safety.”
Blood is also shifting Logan Groover’s position. Last year, Groover played quarterback in a spread offense. This season, he will line up at running back and play middle linebacker on defense.
Blood brings a new offensive and defensive scheme to Linesville.
“Offensively, we will be a mix of several different schemes, but our focus will be on being physical, and controlling the line of scrimmage,” Blood said. “Defensively, we will also be a mix between an even and odd front.”
The Conneaut Eagles are in a unique position of having a talented roster but low expectations after a winless season. What needs to happen for the Eagles to make a run at a region title?
“We will need to mature as a team,” Blood said. “Even with our big group of seniors, we are extremely young when it comes to varsity playing time. We will need to be physical, and show up with our A game every single week.”
