Despite finishing second in Region 3 and reaching the District 10 Class 1A semifinals, Saegertown baseball coach Scott Walters isn’t quite sure yet what this season will look like for his team.
Last season, the Panthers lost 13-8 to Rocky Grove in the semifinals. Overall, the Panthers finished with a record of 13-6 to go along with a 12-2 mark in Region 3.
“It’s hard to say I’m super confident,” Walters said. “I don’t wanna say I’m super confident but I’ll be disappointed if we don’t make a good run for it. Let’s put it that way. I know Rocky Grove’s gonna be decent this year. They’ll be okay. They have a lot of returning players. That’s who we lost to last year. They’ll have a decent team. As far as other ones, I know Cambridge lost a lot of players last year. I don’t know what they’re bringing back this year. Cochranton should be competitive, but you never know. It’s probably one of my better teams I’ve coached since I’ve been there.”
The Panthers are returning a senior class that includes eight players after only graduating two players from last year’s team. Four of them made it to the Region 3 first-team all-region. One of those is Dylan Flinchbaugh, who made first-team as a third baseman after hitting .371 at the plate and driving in 23 hits and 17 RBI’s. Flinchbaugh will be the team’s starting catcher this season.
Also returning is first baseman Landon Caldwell after making first-team last season. Caldwell batted .327 while earning 18 hits, 15 RBI’s, five doubles and a pair of home runs.
Pitcher Henry Shaffer also made first-team last season after a 6-2 record with a 2.52 ERA in 11 appearances.
“I’m looking for him to eat some innings up,” Walters said. “We’re gonna use him in a little different role this year but he’ll be one of our top pitchers.”
Zach Balog made second team as utility-man last season after averaging .356 at the plate and driving in 21 hits, 23 RBI’s and six doubles. Along with being a middle infielder, Balog will also be relied upon to pitch.
“Obviously, we always have high expectations,” Walters said. “We’ve got a good group of seniors. Looking at eight seniors, seven of them have been together for a pretty long period of time, so our expectations are to try to at least win the region and go to D-10. We kinda fell short of D-10 last year and move on from there. Take each game at a time.”