After finishing 5-13 last season, the Conneaut baseball team is seeking to improve with all nine starters returning to the team.
“To improve as a baseball team and grow teenagers into young men,” said head coach David Herr on his expectations for the season.
Last season, the Eagles started with a 3-1 record with wins coming against Cochranton, Greenville and Sharon. However, the Eagles only won two out of their last 14 games to end the season.
“I think we have nine returning starters this year, so I think we’ll be decent shape as far as that goes,” Herr continued.
One of the returning players is Ryan Richardson, who hit .200 while compiling a home run and 7 RBI’s last season. On the mound, Richardson earned a 1-4 record with a 4.03 ERA and one save.
The Eagles are also returning Alex Nottingham, who earned a .337 batting average with 16 hits and 10 RBI’s.
Herr also expects Jayden Mihoci, Gavin White and Jordan Kullen to be key players for the team this season. Mihoci led the team with 11 RBI’s last season while Kullen batted .300 and drove in six RBI’s last season.
In order for the Eagles to improve this season, Herr believes the team has to approach the game the right way and do the little things correctly.
“I think they play the game the right way,” Herr said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm with the kids. They enjoy the game of baseball.”