HARRISBURG — The Saegertown girls wrestling team returned from the 2023 MyHouse girls state wrestling championship with two medal winners — Kacie Mook and Leah Sample.
Saegertown brought five girls, Mook, Sample, Emma Spencer, Elora Dillinger and Kylie Stafford, to the tournament on Sunday held at Central Dauphin High School. Mook finished second at 136 pounds and Sample was third at 118 pounds.
Mook, a junior, opened the tournament with back-to-back pins. In the semifinal round, Mook won a 7-0 decision against Western Wayne’s Sara Shook. In the finals, Mook battled Haylie Jaffe of Kennett High School. Jaffe won the bout with a technical fall.
Sample, a freshman, also started her day off with a pin. She advanced to the quarterfinals via a forfeit and lost to the eventual runner-up in the semifinals. Sample battled back in the consolation bracket with a 12-1 major decision to earn a shot at third-place. Sample won her third-place bout with a pin in 2:24 versus Laurel’s Alexis Brua.
“The girls wrestled amazing. We had three that made it to the blood round and fell short, but they wrestled the best we as coaches have seen all year,” Saegertown head coach Melissa Bartholomew said.
At 106, Emma Spencer pinned her first foe in 2:27, but lost in the quarterfinals. Spencer lost in the consolation bracket via a pin to end her freshman year.
Dillinger lost her opening match in the 130-pound bracket. The junior pinned her first opponent in the consolation bracket, but was pinned herself in the next round.
Stafford, a junior at 124, also lost her opening match. She fought back in the consolation bracket with a pin in 2:07 but lost in the next round.
As a team, Saegertown finished seventh with 61 points.
Also representing Crawford County at the tournament was Conneaut’s Daylee Watson. Watson, at 112, placed fifth.
The freshman pinned her first opponent in 4:27, but lost to the eventual champion in the quarterfinals. Watson pinned two foes in the consolation bracket and lost to the eventual third-place finisher. In the fifth-place match, Watson won with a pin in 3:11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.