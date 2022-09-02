STONEBORO — It was a tale of two halves during Thursday's Region 1 matchup between Saegertown and Lakeview.
The first half ended with the Sailors holding a one-possession lead. However, the Sailors flipped the switch in the second half and pulled away from the Panthers to take a 35-15 win. The Sailors earned their first win of the season while the Panthers fall to 0-2.
The Sailors achieved the win without completing a single pass. The Sailors relied on their run game, which amassed a total of 230 yards.
"I need watch film," Saegertown head coach Jim Wolfgang said. "I need to see what happened. We were in it, but it broke down."
The Sailors outscored the Panthers 21-8 during the final two quarters. While the Sailors didn't start getting separation until the fourth quarter, the only points in the third came courtesy of a Saegertown safety. Sailors running back Mitchell Tingley was tackled in the end zone by Aaron Shartle.
Right before the safety, the Panthers had a chance to put six points on the board. However, the Panthers were stuffed at the one-yard line for a turnover on downs.
The Sailors took advantage of missed opportunities by the Panthers by scoring 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. A touchdown by Sean Cole and two more from Danick Hinkson expanded the Sailors' lead to 35-9.
"We wanted to play a 48-minute football game," Lakeview head coach William Hickman said. "I've been saying all week, we're like a stick of dynamite, we just need to light the fuse. These kids are starting to believe and I know it's there. We just need to prove it on the field."
Hinkson accounted for four total touchdowns, including a 81-yard kick return in the second quarter. Hinkson led the Sailors with 95 rushing yards while Tingley added 81.
"Our running game was very good," Hickman said. "Mitchell is a punishing type running back. He punishes people and Danick is a track star."
The Panthers had many opportunities to put more points on the board and extend drives. Overall, the Panthers finished 1-6 on fourth-down conversions. The Panthers also turned it over twice and had two onside kicks recovered by the Sailors.
"This was a different team than last week that came down here to play," Wolfgang said. "Whether it be the short week, school starting, we were missing targets."
The Panthers will seek to turn things around next Friday when they host Crawford County rival Cochranton at Canon Memorial Field at 7 p.m.
Saegertown 0 7 2 6 — 15
Lakeview 7 7 0 21 — 35
First Quarter
L — Danick Hinkson 38-yard run (No. 16 Xp good).
Second Quarter
S — Henry Shaffer 73-yard punt return (Shaffer Xp).
L — Danick Hinkson 81-yard kickoff return (Xp good).
Third Quarter
S — Safety.
Fourth Quarter
L — Hinkson 6-yard run (Xp good).
L — Hinkson 8-yard run (Xp good).
L — Sean Cole 4-yard run (Xp good).
S — Aaron Shartle 9-yard run (Run failed).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING YARDS: SAEGERTOWN -- Aaron Shartle 12-44, Zach Yoder 5-19, Wyatt Burchill 3-6, Sully Zirkle 10-1, Reese Wilkinson 3-1, Luke Young 1-(-6); LAKEVIEW -- Danick Hinkson 13-95, Mitchell Tingley 17-81, Cameron Pence 6-45, Aiden Osborne 4-14, Sean Cole 1-4, Luke Klonoski 102, Blake Skiles 2-1.
PASSING YARDS: SAEGERTOWN -- Sully Zirkle 7-22-2 155.
RECEIVING YARDS: SAEGERTOWN -- Hank Shaffer 2-84, Zach Yoder 2-60, Luke Young 1-24, Damen Rossey 1-7, Reese Wilkinson 1-(-6).
