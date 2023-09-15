TITUSVILLE — With a bend but don’t break style of defense and a pound the ball down your throat style of offense, the Meadville Bulldogs beat Titusville 33-6 in a Region 4 opener on Thursday night at Carter Field.
Meadville scored first on the night, a two-yard run from junior running back Bradyn Miller. The Rockets answered with a one-yard sneak from quarterback Ian McDonald and did not back down from the ‘Dogs.
“Titusville is a nice little football team. They’re a tough bunch of kids, much improved over last year, great athletes out there, their line was really strong tonight and in the first half I thought we got pushed around a little bit,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “I was disappointed in the way we played in the first half. I thought we weren’t as aggressive as we typically are.”
After Titusville’s touchdown, Meadville outscored them 25-0 the rest of the way. In the spread formation, Jacoby Thompson broke free for a 45-yard score early in the second quarter. A few minutes later back in Meadville’s traditional Wing T, Miller scored his second touchdown and pushed his team up 20-6.
Ryan Reichel recorded an interception near the goal line to keep the Rockets from scoring and gave his team about two minutes to drive 95 yards. In the spread, the Bulldogs picked up a couple chunk plays, one of which was a highlight reel contested catch from Brighton Anderson. Titusville came up big with a fourth-down stop on the 23-yard-line to go into halftime down 20-6.
Meadville’s opening drive of the second half resulted in a fumble. With some momentum, the Rockets drove down to the 9-yard line before Meadville’s defense held strong with an Anderson interception.
From there, the Bulldogs pounded the rock and controlled possession for a majority of the rest of the game.
“I thought offensively we started to click pretty good and move the ball well. Then the defense really came up big on several different occasions,” Collins said, “There were times we needed plays and I thought our defense came up big, made some plays and got the ball back for our offense.”
Miller added touchdown runs of 1- and 13-yards to give himself four on the night. He led the team with 124 rushing yards. Anderson ran for 79 yards, Jordan Lawrence 75 and Thompson 85.
“He’s (Miller) a tough guy. He runs the ball hard. He and Brighton and Jordan all pound the ball really well. Miller has that refuse to go down mentality. When he gets out in the open field he has real good vision and runs the ball really well for us,” Collins said. “This is a kid that was a JV running back last year and didn’t see any varsity time. He is making the most of it. You look at how he prepares during the week and he goes hard in practice. He wants to get better every week and on game night he lets it go and you see what he did all week made him better.”
Defensively, Meadville had three sacks and two interceptions, as well as some timely third and fourth down stops. Titusville drained the clock on offense and didn't snap the ball til late in the play clock to limit Meadville's possessions.
"I thought Titusville had a phenomenal game plan. They were able to run the ball effectively against our defense at times, which put them in the red zone and set them up pretty good for scoring opportunities," Collins said. "We bent, as the cliche goes, but we didn’t break on defense. To only give up six points, I was happy with that. We came up with some big picks when we needed them and that’s what those guys do and what we trust them to do. When we need big plays there are guys we can rely on to come through for us."
Meadville is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the region. The Bulldogs will host Conneaut on Friday for their homecoming game.
Meadville 8 12 7 6 — 33
Titusville 0 6 0 0 — 6
First Quarter
M — Bradyn Miller 2-yard run (Tate Reichel pass to Damian Jenkins).
Second Quarter
T — Ian McDonald 1-yard run (pass failed).
M — Jacoby Thompson 45-yard run (Xp failed).
M — Miller 3-yard run (2-point failed).
Third Quarter
M — Miller 1-yard run (Geovani Vincik kick).
Fourth Quarter
M — Miller 13-yard run (Xp failed).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: M — Miller 15-124, Lawrence 12-75, Thompson 8-85, Anderson 9-79, T. Reichel 1-0; T — McDonald 17-42, Covell 11-34, Mong 2-5, Stearns 1-15.
PASSING: M — Thompson 3-4 53 yards; T — McDonald 6-15 91 yards 2 ints.
RECEIVING: M — Anderson 2-53, McClure 1-0; T — Mong 1-15, Covel 3-43, Miller 1-20, Wolfkiel 1-13.
Records: Meadville 3-1, Titusville 1-3.
