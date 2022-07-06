The Mid-East/Cochranton little league softball team defeated Knox 10-0 in five innings in the first round of the Section 1 tournament on Tuesday.
Leading the charge in the circle was Abigail Mawhinney. Mawhinney delivered nine strikeouts with two hits allowed and four walks.
Mawhinney also had two singles, one double and one RBI. Jersey Swartz paced the offense with four RBIs, one triple and one single. Payton Phillips and Raegan Nuhfer hit two singles and one single, respectively.
Mid-East/Cochranton will play Punxsutawney tonight at 6 p.m. in Meadville.
