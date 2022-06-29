Mid-East/Cochranton beat Lakeview 15-0 in the first round of action in the 8-10 year olds division on Tuesday.
Haldey Freyer pitched a shut out. The righty hurler allowed no hits and earned seven strikeouts in three innings of action.
Mid-East/Cochranton collected 13 hits on the night. Taylor Jordan, Hadley Frayer, Addie Smock. Genevieve Crosley and Paige Viele all managed multiple hits, while Jordan, Frayer and Crosley each had three hits.
The team will play in the winner’s bracket finals on Thursday against the winner of today’s Cambridge/Conneat Lake/Saegertown - Titusville matchup.
