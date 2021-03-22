MECHANICSBURG — Josh Merchbaker did his school proud.
The Meadville swim team senior captured fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle at the PIAA Class 3A boys swimming championships, held on Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.
Merchbaker touched in 20.85.
“I was happy,” Merchbaker said. “I came here to get a medal, and I got a medal.”
He went on to finish 13th in the 100 butterfly (51.55).
“In hindsight, I wouldn’t swim back-to-back events,” he said. “I felt really good but it’s hard to hold a taper for two weeks.”
Quinn Buck of LaSalle College won the 50 freestyle from Lane 8.
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Merchbaker said. “I didn’t even see him. That was a surprise.”
He was the only Class 3A swimmer in District 10 to start in a final heat, male or female, and the only Class 3A medal winner.
“We haven’t had that in a while, so that’s good,” he said.
He plans to swim in college but hasn’t chosen a school yet. He is considering majoring in pre-med or engineering.
He also led off the 200 medley relay for Braden Bosco, Isaac Johnson and Gabe Cummings. They finished in 15th place (1:38.74).
The girls Class 3A competition was held earlier in the day.
Olivia Philbrick, a junior, placed 12th in the 100 backstroke (57.17) for the Bulldogs.
“I’m extremely happy with that time,” Philbrick said. “It’s my second best time. It was a good race; the competition was really good.”
Philbrick was at last year’s state meet.
“We actually got our swims in before the shutdown,” she said. “I’m glad I was able to finish my season out and that was good experience for this year. I brought that with me this year 100 percent, and now I’m really looking forward to next year.”
Maura Bloss finished 13th in the 50 freestyle (24.89).
“All I wanted to do was come here and have fun,” said Bloss, a freshman. “I wasn’t expecting anything. This is such a fun event and I’m really hopeful for the future.
“We have a young team. We have a lot of freshmen and when we’re seniors I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Freshman JJ Gowetski was 14th in the 100 freestyle (53.73).
“I didn’t really think I would get my best times,” she said. “We’ve been tapered for a while. It’s kind of frustrating to get here and not have a good time, but it is what it is. We’re all here so we got this far.
“This is a learning experience. I went to nationals a couple of years ago and I kind of relate it to that. We knew we weren’t going to place, so we wanted to come here and have fun with the team before the seniors graduate.
“December, January, we didn’t know what was going to happen with the season so it’s nice to be here, nice to race people you’ve never raced before. It’s just great.”
The foursome of Philbrick, Brielle Cheney, Bloss and Gowetski finished 14th in the 200 medley relay (1:49.74), while Gowetski, Jaidyn Jordan, Philbrick and Bloss were 14th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.11) and Philbrick, Jordan, Bloss and Gowetski took 15th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.27).