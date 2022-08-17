ERIE — On my ever growing list of intelligent people I know or have interviewed, Meadville native Margo McCullough remains one of the sharpest minds I have ever been fortunate enough to interact with.
McCullough and I met during our days as business students in the Sam and Irene Black School of Business on the campus of Penn State Behrend. I won’t even lie, she was intimidating because of her confidence and intelligence from the start. But, as I got to know her and as time has went on, I realized it’s just her being sure of who she is.
Since she was a little girl, McCullough was people-centered and loved working with people. Her parents once got her brother a new toy while she settled for finding a way to manipulate the box and turned it into a bank with tabs, money and a cash register. It was a sign of what was to come as McCullough spent the early years of her career working at PNC Private Bank finding ways to serve clients and help them with their financial needs.
Her start as a wealth management summer analyst intern led her to accept a position as an AMG fiduciary analyst in Cleveland after her graduation from Behrend in May 2019. In 2020, she moved back to Pennsylvania to become an AMG senior investment analyst officer before being promoted to private bank investment advisor in the trust department. Her time at PNC recently ended, but her knowledge in business and finding ways to help people with their finances still remains a passion. Now, she is adjusting to her recent career move to Freedom Investment Management Group as a wealth manager assistant.
While all of these career moves are impressive in their own right, I personally don’t believe these are the most impressive accomplishments she’s had in her life. In fact, I do not believe we have even scratched the surface just yet. As the title of this piece indicates, McCullough earned three bachelor’s degrees in her time at Penn State Behrend. The business school provides closely related paths that help students earn multiple degrees in four years, but three and a minor in four years? It does not happen very often.
I gladly took my 121 credits and limped across the finish line, but for McCullough, she was concerned with continuously pushing herself and discovering something new. In four years, she earned degrees in accounting, finance and management information systems. Additionally, she added a minor in project and supply chain management. Just to squeak through and earn these degrees is impressive in itself, but she graduated amongst the top of her class in the process.
In order to finish on time, McCullough’s largest semester credit wise was 27 credits in the fall of 2017, a semester in which she earned a 3.80 grade-point average and found herself on the dean’s list. But, each semester was incredibly busy in its own right as McCullough also waitressed, tutored and was involved in various organizations and clubs.
By the end of her time as a college student, she had served as a financial analyst for the CFA Institute Research Challenge, the founding president of the business analytics team, the president of Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society, a senior lead analyst of fixed income for the Interi Family Student Managed Fund, the treasurer of the financial planning association, a member of the Financial Management Association, a Lambda Sigma National Honor Society member, a selection into the National Society of Leadership and Success, and a Financial Management Association International National Honor Society inductee in the finance area of her studies. McCullough also was a member of the MIS Club, a secretary for the accounting club, a Behrend Honors Program member, an award winning business tutor and served as the treasurer for Behrend Cheerleading.
Yes, I have not even covered that McCullough was also a competitive and game day cheerleader for the Lions during her time in college as well. She was a member of the game day program for two years before the program split into two sectors with a competitive component and a sideline component that cheered for Behrend basketball games for the men and women. Instead of choosing one over the other, McCullough was the only cheerleader who decided she wanted to be involved with both programs.
Interestingly, she was still new to the sport of cheerleading in college as she began cheering in high school for the first time. The Bulldogs did not feature a competitive program, so her first competitions were in college. However, with a rich background in competitive dance and ice dancing, McCullough was used to the atmosphere and level she would have to bring to help her team succeed when it came time for the Lions to compete.
The years 2015 to 2019 were some of the busiest of her life, but McCullough has adjusted to the free time she has by working toward becoming a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) professional, a distinction she earned in August 2021. This designation adds to an already impressive list of certifications like being Bloomberg Market Concepts certified, an eMoney fundamentals certification, a financial controllership certificate, and an enterprise resource planning (ERP) with SAP certificate. Her next mission is to begin studying for the certified public accountant (CPA) examinations.
At the age of 24, McCullough has one of the most impressive lists of accomplishments imaginable. But her thirst for learning has not gone far despite graduating college more than three years ago. Truly, what motivates her is being able to help people live a higher quality of life and have some assurance in their lives from a financial standpoint. It is not titles, but rather the people she serves who help her remain driven to learn more and think of new strategies to best assist those she helps in her work.
Since graduating from college, the last three years and change have helped her grow. Her longtime boyfriend, George, is a a huge reason as to why she’s been able to grow so much both personally and professionally in recent years, she said. Another important man who will always be with her in spirit is her late father, Robert McCullough. Since his passing more than 12 years ago, McCullough has grown into an inspiring, motivated young woman who continues to bring her best in whatever she sets her mind to. With the support of family and many family friends like the Powells, Lynns, Severos, and Keeleys, McCullough got through some of her toughest times in her life.
There’s never the right thing to say to someone who lost a person close to them except that you are thinking of them. Time does not always heal everything, but doing right by those people we lose in our lives is the debt I personally believe we owe to those we lose along each of our own journeys through life. Truly, I don’t know what else McCullough could accomplish at this moment to make the people in her life and those who have passed on who were close with her more proud. The greatest part is there’s still room for her to grow and much more for her to learn.
Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.