WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — After 18 holes at The Country Club, only one area golfer made the cut to play on Saturday — Meadville’s Kelsi Hefner.
Hefner carded a 110 on the first day of the District 10 girls golf tournament. The cut line in Class 3A was 110 or better. Teammate Brooke Hart barely missed the cut with a 111 and Kennedy Gunn shot a 116.
“Overall, we did not play well. We’re really hoping to make a big improvement on Saturday with Kelsi,” Meadville head coach Terry Tidball said. “She’s been my No. 1 all year and it’s appropriate she is the one that gets to move on. I would have liked to see Brooke and Kennedy go too. It’s sad for me because Kennedy is a senior. She was kind of like my assistant coach this year so it’s sad to see her be done.”
The Class 3A champion was McDowell with a team score of 299. Alexis Marsh shot a 94, Ava Neumeir a 102 and Analise Wolf a 103.
Individually, Erie’s Elizabeth D’Andrea leads the pack after the first day at 86.
The winner after Saturday’s competition will advance to the state tournament.
In Class 2A, no golfers from Crawford County will play on Saturday.
Conneaut senior Jacqui Detelich was closest with a score of 106. The cut line was 97. Fellow Eagles golfers Brooke Wise and Grace Hans recorded scores of 126 and 136, respectively.
“I think it was a successful season. We started with three golfers and got to five with three qualifying for districts. It wasn’t the results we were looking for obviously, but I’m proud of the girls,” Conneaut head coach Shimkanin said. “They did really well out there. I don’t think the events of today will set in for awhile. It was Jacqui’s and Brooke’s last competitive golf match and hopefully Grace comes back next year as we try to keep the program going.”
Representing Maplewood, sophomore Rachel Brunot carded a 126.
Hickory won the Class 2A title with a team score of 244. It was the Hornets second consecutive title and third in four years. Sasha Petrochko led with a 72 while Luciana Masters and Ava Liburdi had scores of 79 and 88, respectively.
Freshman Kate Sowers from West Middlesex led the pack with a 69. North East’s Anna Swan shot a 72 for an even par score.
The top four golfers after Saturday will advance to the state tournament.
“It was good to see all these great players come out and overcome the weather and put up some great scores. There were a lot of bad breaks out there.” Shimkanin said. “If you play this game long enough you’ll have bad breaks. Jacqui was behind a couple trees and had some awkward lies — I don’t know that I’ve seen anyone get so many bad rubs in one round.”
Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at atopor@meadvilletribune.com.
