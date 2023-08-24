Meadville native Armoni Foster signed a deal on Thursday to play professional basketball with BC Cherkaski Mavpy in the Ukrainian SuperLeague for the 2023-24 season.
"The first thing is I thank God for giving me my abilities and the passion to do something I love and have the opportunity to make a career out of basketball. I also need to thank my mom (Tammy) and my brother (Artrel) for showing me how to work. And Jack (Stevens) for helping me along my way, my girlfriend for helping me through school, my sister (Asia), all my supporters in my life that helped get me here," Foster said. "When I got that call, it was a huge sigh of relief. It's so surreal I am actually a basketball player and I will get paid to play basketball. It's a crazy feeling and it almost doesn't feel real.
"It will probably hit me after a 10 hour plane ride to Poland and then drive a bus ride into Ukraine to start practicing. That's when it will hit me."
Foster was a 2017 graduate of Meadville Area Senior High School. He played a key role for the 2016-17 Bulldogs basketball team and their run to a state title appearance. Foster finished with 1,776 career points and is the all-time leading scorer for the 'Dogs.
Foster went on to play Division II basketball at IUP. He won three Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championships and helped the Crimson Hawks to a national semifinal appearance in 2022. He was a finalist for national player of the year in 2022 and an All-American.
The former Bulldogs transferred to the University of Buffalo to play at the Division I level for the 2022-23 season. He averaged 28.3 minutes per game, 8.4 points and 3.9 assists.
