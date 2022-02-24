Wrestlers from Meadville Area Senior High School will compete in today’s District 10 AAA championship. With the tournament taking place at the House of Thrills, the ’Dogs will get to host the championship that will also feature wrestlers from Cathedral Prep, McDowell, Warren, General McLane and Erie High School.
Overall, the ’Dogs will send wrestlers from all but three of the weight classes and have seven grapplers that have earned first round byes.
“We’re missing three weights, but with the ten individuals we have, we’re pretty confident that everyone has a decent shot on making into the next weekend,” said Meadville head coach Barry Anderson. “I have some real good chances to advance and that’s what you wanna do in this level is to advance each week. Obviously with the three number one seeds that we have, we’re pretty happy with that. We have a number of number two seeds and a number of number three seeds. Obviously you have to still wrestle the matches, but we could be taking up to eight or nine to regionals.”
One of the wrestlers that will be competing for the ’Dogs is Griffin Buzzell at 189 pounds. Buzzell is seeking his third consecutive district championship after finishing this season with a 22-1 record. As the top seed, Buzzell earned a quarterfinal bye and will face either Connor Hecel of Warren or Isaiah Harrick of Cathedral Prep in the semi-final round.
“He’s done some things that’s separated himself from the pack,” Anderson said. “He’s strong at every position. He’s definitely conditioned himself and outworked everybody so far this year. I’m pretty confident that he’s gonna win his third title [today]. I’m sure his competition is gonna try to stand in his way of that, but I think he’s an immovable object at this point. I think he’s an unstoppable force and I think he’s not only gonna have ultimate success (today), I think he’s gonna carry that into regions and obviously states as well. It’ll be nice for him to hopefully be challenged a little bit over the next couple of weeks, but he’s on a different plane than most.”
Other wrestlers that will be returning to districts are Brighton Anderson (138), Westin Chess (152), Ty Tidball (172) and Rhoan Woodrow (215).
After finishing the year with 27-6 record, Anderson earned a quarterfinal bye as the top seed and will face the winner of the match up between Lucas Kurelowech of McDowell and Ian Irvin of Cathedral Prep in the semi-final round. Anderson fell just short of making a trip to regionals after finishing third in last year’s district tournament.
Chess, who finished with a 21-5 record this season, will take on Grant Heeter of Warren in the quarterfinal round. If Chess advances, he will face number one seed Kaemen Smith, who has a 23-2 record, in the semi-finals. Chess will be making his third trip to districts after finishing in second the previous two years.
Tidball is also returning to districts after finishing fourth in last year’s competition. After earning a 12-12 record this year, Tidball received a quarterfinal bye and will face Kelyn Blossey of Cathedral Prep in the semi-finals.
Woodrow, who earned a 18-7 record this year, is seeking his third consecutive top-two finish in districts after finishing first in 2020 and second in last year’s tournament. Woodrow also earned a quarterfinal bye and will take on Russ Wismer of General McLane in the semi-finals.
Coach Anderson is confident that Anderson, Chess, Tidball and Woodrow can improve upon their standings from last year.
“(They have) a chance of advancing to regionals,” Anderson said. “Not only that, but improving their place over last year, so when I say that I mean we’re talking about a couple of kids that were second, one that was third, another one that was fourth. I expect them to move up at least one place. Some of them can move up several places.”
Five of the ’Dogs grapplers will be making their district debuts: Ben Fuller (106), Caleb Anderson (113), Mark Dait (126), Connor Kearns (132) and Alaric Jones (160).
After earning a 21-8 record this season, Fuller received a bye in the quarterfinals and will compete against Teige Berger of General McLane in the semi-finals.
Also earning a top seed, Anderson earned a bye in the semi-finals and will face either Ethan Snyder of General McLane or Xavier Dombkowski of Cathedral Prep in the championship. Anderson complied a 23-5 record this year.
Dait will wrestle against Cam Williams of Warren in the semi-finals after earning a bye in the quarterfinals. Dait has a record of 12-16 this season.
Kearns, who finished 13-15 this year, will take on Ben Watkins of General McLane in his quarterfinal round match. If Kearns defeats Watkins, he will take on number one seed Sammy Staab of Cathedral Prep in the semi-finals. Staab earned a quarterfinal bye after finishing the year with a 21-5 record.
Jones earned a 7-15 record and will face Clay Mallory of Cathedral Prep in the semi-finals. The winner will take on either Dan Mulligan of General McLane of Caleb Butterfield of McDowell in the championship.
“I think they know what’s at stake,” Coach Anderson said. “They’ve worked hard all season. Obviously the number one seeds have the best records in their weight class, but they gotta go out and prove that they deserve that number one seed and then there’s a few kids that didn’t get seeded where they would’ve liked, but they gotta go and out prove that they are better than what they are seeded. It’s nice to be recognized for having a good regular season and having a decent record, but those are out the window now.”
The quarterfinals are slated to begin at 4 p.m. with the semi-final and consolation quarterfinals following at 4:30 p.m. The consolation semi-finals will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the parade of champions at 7 p.m. The final and third place matches will commence at 7:15 p.m.
The top-three finishers in each bracket will advance to next weekend’s Northwest Region 3A tournament at Altoona.