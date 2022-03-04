After placing in the top three in districts, eight wrestlers from Meadville Area Senior High School will compete in the North West 3A Regional tournament today and Saturday at Altoona High School.
The ’Dogs will compete in the tournament along with grapplers from 26 other high schools.
“We’re obviously going into a pretty tough tournament this weekend and a lot of the guys know what to expect,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “A few of them have been here before and a few haven’t. It’s a little mixed of some who’ve had the experience and a few others haven’t.”
Three of the grapplers who will compete in Altoona went home with district championships last week. One of those is Griffin Buzzell (189), who defeated Jessi Stempka of General McLane to claim his third consecutive district title. Ranked 10th in his weight class according to Flowrestling, Buzzell earned a first round bye in regionals and will face either Shawn Solomon of Brashear or Tucker Teats of Selinsgrove. Buzzell, who has a 23-1 record this season, earned third during last year’s regional competition.
“He’s obviously our best chance to make it to states. He’s been in these spots before, twice actually. He was in the finals his sophomore year and a state qualifier and then last year, he took third, in which in any given year usually qualifies you for states.”
The two others that claimed district titles are Caleb Anderson (113) and Brighton Anderson (138). Caleb Anderson will take on Cameron Suzensky of Obama Academy while Brighton Anderson will match up against Mitchell Baronner of Hollidaysburg in the first round. Both are making their first appearances in the regional round.
“The season (Caleb’s) having, I can see him with his aggressive style, he’s gonna challenge and possibly make the semifinals and then it’s one more step from there. Brighton, he always has a chance no matter who he’s against,” Anderson said. “He has a style that never quits. You kinda saw that in the district finals, but he’s kinda takes that time during the match to figure out things and again he’s very strong, very aggressive and has a style that I don’t count him out against anybody, so he could have some tough kids downs there, but he’s gonna be in those matches.”
Five other Meadville wrestlers will also participate in regionals: Ben Fuller (106), Mark Dait (126), Westin Chess (152), Ty Tidball (172) and Rhoan Woodrow (215).
Fuller, who finished third in districts, will take on Landyn Lukens of Selinsgrove, who boasts a 30-8 record this season, in the first round.
After earning second at districts, Dait will compete against Gabby Bradigan of Shikellamy in his first round bout.
Following a third place finish at districts, Chess Will take on Aiden Gaugler of Selinsgrove in the first round. Gaugler has a 36-5 record this season.
Tidball, who earned third in districts, will tackle Braden Newby of State College in his first round match. The winner will move on to the quarterfinal round to take on Waylon Wehler of St. Mary’s, who owns a 29-2 record this season.
After finishing third in districts, Woodrow will compete against Steven Miller of Selinsgrove, who has a 29-7 record on the season.
“As a team, Meadville’s traditionally peaked at the end of the year, in the postseason. We’ve reversed some losses from earlier in the season,” Anderson said. “We got better throughout the season to the point where this is the weekend where we want to be doing the best wrestling and I kinda saw that from them in districts, so I expect that to continue.”