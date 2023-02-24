Meadville will take 11 wrestlers to the Class 3A Northwest Regional tournament today and Saturday at Altoona High School.
The Bulldogs will compete with 23 other schools with the goal of advancing to the state tournament. The top three finishers in each bracket will earn a spot at the PIAA tournament on March 9-11 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Four Meadville wrestlers are seeded No. 5 in their respective brackets. At 107 pounds, sophomore Ben Fuller is seeded fifth. Fuller is 21-6 this season and finished sixth at regionals last year. Brighton Anderson (152) is 27-7 this year. The junior did not place at the regional tournament last year.
Also seeded fifth are seniors Rhoan Woodrow (215, 19-8) and Ian Whistler (285, 12-12). Woodrow did not wrestle at the regional tournament last season and this is Whistler’s first year on the team.
“Looking at the bracket, and I know we didn’t finish at the top at districts, but there are a lot of weight classes that are not super deep besides the top two guys,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “I think we have a fighting chance in a lot of weight classes to advance to states. I am excited about our chances.”
Other first-year wrestlers are freshmen Ryder Say and Jacoby Thompson. Say is seeded seventh at 145 pounds and Thompson is ninth at 139.
Other Bulldogs in the tournament are Caleb Anderson, seeded 12th at 121; Stephen Ernst, seeded ninth at 127; Alex Kinder, seeded eighth at 133; Ty Tidball, seeded seventh at 172; and Alaric Jones, seeded 11th at 189.
“Most of these guys, it’s not their first trip, which is good. It can be chaotic and tense. For the younger guys, they can watch their teammates and see them have success and treat it like just another match,” Anderson said “They can feed off each other. So much of it is your mood on that day and how tense you are. They need to wrestle hard and get in a position late in the match to be in it.”
