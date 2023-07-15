The Meadville ONE Senior Legion baseball team, with its undefeated regular season record, drew the top seed in the Region 8 Tournament.
The tournament begins today and is hosted at St. Marys' Berwind Park. The eight-team tournament features teams from Elk County, Erie County, Bradford County and Crawford County. Meadville will represent Crawford County with Edinboro and Wesleyville representing Erie County. Elk Co's St. Mary's, Wilcox, Brockway and Kane will be in the bracket with Bradford respresenting Bradford.
Meadville will play Bradford today at 1:30 p.m. to kickoff the tourney.
"With this team this year we have a good core with a lot of options. I am looking forward to it," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "I think we can go up there and I really like our chances. We have to play the game. Wilcox is really good. We'll just have to play our game."
Meadville's "game" this season has been scoring a lot of runs and utilizing a deep stable of pitchers. The team scored seven or more runs in seven of its 11 games. Meadville also scored double digit runs in five of its last seven games.
On the mound, Meadville has turned to Brady Walker, AJ Feleppa, Dawson Thomas, Rocco Tartaglione, Brock Cunningham, Stuart Hochstetler, Cam Arpin and Gavin White.
"We have to continue to score a lot of runs because of the pitching. We'll have to pitch three days in a row and with pitch counts, they are a little different up there," Tartaglione said. "You can only throw x amount and then you're gassed for a day. We'll figure it out and get a rotation."
The tournament concludes on Wednesday for the two teams in the championship. The double elimination tournament will feature one game per day for each team, unless the championship matchup requires two games to determine a winner.
