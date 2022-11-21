BELLEFONTE — The Meadville Bulldogs overcame first-half miscues to beat Juniata 27-14 in a PIAA first-round football game on a cold Saturday night at Bald Eagle High School.
Meadville lost one fumble and tossed three interceptions in the first half. The Indians took advantage of Meadville's mistakes and led 14-6 at halftime.
One Juniata interception set the Indians up inside the Meadville 5-yard line while another pick gave Juniata the opportunity to score late in the half.
"Too many mistakes, it was pretty bad. We told the kids the sleeves and gloves need to come off," Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. "Whatever you're wearing on your body that is making you hand the ball back to Juniata please remove it right now because we're gonna give this game away."
Beyond turnovers, Meadville's offense was unable to move the ball effectively. Khalon Simmons scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown late in the second quarter, but it was the offense's only positive drive.
Defensively, Meadville's defensive backs were lax in coverage and allowed Juniata pass catchers to run free. In the trenches, Meadville was bullied on the offensive and defensive lines. It was clear some adjustments were needed at halftime or the Bulldogs' season would come to an end.
"We had a long talk with the line at halftime. That's where you wanna start with your adjustments is what's giving those guys problems," Collins said. "That's where the emphasis was at half was with the linemen and just ratcheting up the intensity."
Facing elimination, Collins challenged his team before they left the locker room at halftime.
"As we were leaving the locker room I looked back at them and said 'before you come out and start the second half I want you to live in this moment. Look around this locker room and ask yourself is this the last halftime you want to have this season. If it is, then OK — but if it isn't — then you better come out ready to play some football,'" Collins said. "Apparently they didn't want it to be their last halftime."
In the second half, it was clear Meadville raised its intensity level. It didn't immediately translate to points, but the Bulldogs were re-energized.
Late in the third quarter, Brady Walker polished off a Meadville drive with a 2-yard rush. The two-point conversion failed and Meadville trailed 14-12, but the momentum was swinging in the 'Dogs favor.
Brady Walker powers in! Juniata 14, Meadville 12. 3:39 3rd pic.twitter.com/l3IVSZyvyG— Alex Topor (@AlexTopor_) November 19, 2022
In the mid-fourth quarter, Meadville was poised to score again but turned it over on downs and in the process quarterback Gavin Longstreth suffered an injury. On the ensuing Juniata drive, the Bulldogs forced and recovered a fumble.
Due to Longstreth's injury, Collins opted to abandon the Wing T in favor of his spread formation with Simmons at quarterback. With the new scheme, Simmons scored a 2-yard touchdown before converting the two-point conversion to put Meadville ahead 20-12 with six minutes left to play.
Big pickup on 4th and 1 pic.twitter.com/v7x8dQuucK— Alex Topor (@AlexTopor_) November 19, 2022
"We started out in the Wing T and we struggled blocking. They were faster off the ball, low off the ball and they were penetrating our gaps," Collins said. "When Gavin went down late in the game it was a good thing we have the two schemes because Khalon was able to step in seamlessly and run the offense through the fourth quarter."
On a 3rd-and-8 on Meadville's 35-yard line with 1:43 left to play, Simmons found a lane outside and scampered 65 yards for a touchdown.
Khalon on the punt return pic.twitter.com/jmBto5W6Xz— Alex Topor (@AlexTopor_) November 19, 2022
A Ryan Reichel interception on Juniata’s last drive iced the game for the ‘Dogs.
Simmons finished with three touchdowns and 234 rushing yards. He also eclipsed 5,000 career rushing yards and stands at 5,212. Walker ran for one touchdown and 86 yards. Walker also broke the single season sack record with 11.
"That was a nice football team, a really nice football team over there. Last year when we played them we knew they were tough and I'll tell you what, they lived right up to the hype," Collins said. "A tough group of kids right there. They had us on the ropes taking a standing eight-count, holy cow."
Meadville will play at Bald Eagle again to take on Allentown Central Catholic in the state quarterfinals on Friday at 7 p.m.
Juniata 0 14 0 0 — 14
Meadville 0 6 6 15 — 27
Second Quarter
J — Waylon Ehrenzeller 7-yard run (Xp blocked).
M — Khalon Simmons 6-yard run (Xp no good).
J — Aaron Kanagy 34-yard pass to Jasper Shepps (Seth Laub run).
Third Quarter
M — Brady Walker 2-yard run (2-point no good).
Fourth Quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 2-yard run (Khalon Simmons run).
M — Khalon Simmons 65-yard run (Oliver Przepiora Xp).
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: J — Waylon Ehrenzeller 14-41, Seth Laub 4-12, Aaron Kanagy 4-0, Caleb Smith 1-6, Jordan Dickinson; Khalon Simmons 27-234, Brady Walker 12-86, Amarri Lewis 6-16, Gavin Longstreth 4-4, Nic Williams 1-19.
PASSING: J — Aaron Kanagy 9-18 144 yards 1 td 2 ints; M — Khalon Simmons 0-5 2 ints, Gavin Longstreth 0-2 1 int.
RECEIVING: J — Jasper Shepps 4-106, Casey Smith 3-37, Caleb Smith 1-3, Jonathan Kaufmann 1-(-2).
