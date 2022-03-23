The Meadville track and field team is seeing its overall number and overall talent level grow in 2022.
Head coach Amy Lynn is excited by the talent the Bulldogs will have this year, as well as the number of kids on the team.
“Last year we were in the mid 50s. This year we’re at about 75. Right in the middle of our old roster number of around 100 every year,” Lynn said. “We have a nice number and some good quality athletes too. We have some new kids this season with a lot of talent. We also have some good talent coming back all across the board.”
Headlining the talent on the boys side of things will be junior Khalon Simmons. Simmons recently finished seventh in the triple jump at the indoor track state championships. He will also be a factor in the long jump and on the track in the sprinting events.
A new athlete, Nick Williams, will also race in the sprints and long jump.
“We have a transfer from Jersey Shore, Nick Williams, who is in 10th grade,” Lynn said. “He is going to be a stud for us this year. He’s the real deal and is making Khalon work hard in the sprints.”
In the distance events, Max Dillaman, Lance Alton, Kyler Woolstrum and Charlie Minor lead the boys. Dillaman went to the state meet for cross country. Woolstrum, from Cochranton, also made it to states in the fall.
Minor will also do the pole vault for the Bulldogs.
“He’s doing a good job balancing pole vault and his distance events,” Lynn said.
In throwing, Tate Reichel, Justice Esser and Mark Dait will lead the team.
Simmons and Williams will lead the jumping events. Freshman Kellen Ball will be a factor in the high jump. Ball is also playing volleyball.
On the girls side of things, there are only a couple distance runners.
“We have Riley Fronce and Cammie Guffy. Riley will do more mid-distance, Cammie more long. They’ll both do the 4x400. Same with Addie Phillis,” Lynn said. “We have a couple freshmen who did well in middle school track so once we get them in shape hopefully one of them will step up for the fourth 4x400.”
Also on the track, freshman Marlaya McCoy is looking fast and ready to go, Lynn said.
In the jumps, McCoy will try the long jump.
A returning letter winner in the pole vault is sophomore Jordyn Been, from Cochranton.
“Been did a vaulting camp and really increased her height. She’ll be a big bonus,” Lynn said. “Our pole vaulting coach is really excited about that.”
Another Cochranton athlete, freshman Marley Rodax, will be in several different events.
“She’ll try anything and she’s good at everything,” Lynn said. “We probably have five girls at hurdles, including Marley. Hopefully we can score some points there.”
In throwing, Peyton Costello in the discus and Sydney Burchard in the javelin should do well.
“Overall, the 9th and 10th graders that came out will fit in nicely with the team. We have some open areas to fill and they’ll do that nicely,” Lynn said. “I hope we have a nice spring.”
