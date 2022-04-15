TITUSVILLE — The Meadville track and field team cruised past Titusville during its first dual meet of the season on Wednesday. The boys team won 91-59 while the girls team was victorious with an 85-61 advantage.
For the boys team, Khalon Simmons placed first in the long jump with a 20’ 3”. Simmons then finished first in the triple jump with a 42’ 10”. Simmons also placed second in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 11.68 seconds.
Charlie Minor and Trey Greenlee took the top two spots in then pole vault with each scoring a nine. Minor also finished first in the 800-meter relay with a time of 2:31.68. Lance Axton finished second with a time of 2:33.69.
Jalen Arnold also had a couple of first place finishes for the ‘Dogs as he completed the 100-meter hurdles in 18.28 seconds. Arnold also finished first in the 200-meter dash in 45.73 seconds.
The ‘Dogs’ relay team was also successful as Simmons, Alex Kinder, Nick Williams and Konner Sayre finished first in the 400-meter relay with in 45.24 seconds. In the 1600-meter relay, Kinder, Williams, Sayre and Mark Dait won first with a time of 3:57.98.
The girls team was just as successful as Sydney Burchard and Alex Gallagher took the top two spots in javelin with scores of 93’2 and 91’7, respectively. Burchard also finished first in the 100-meter dash in 13.49 seconds.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Marley Rodax and Kayla Baker finished in the top two spots with times of 19.75 and 19.97 seconds, respectively. Rodax also won first in the 300-meter hurdles in 54.51 seconds.
Meadville will be back in action for another dual meet on the road as it takes on Franklin on Tuesday at 4 p.m.