The Meadville baseball team outlasted McDowell 10-8 in a high-scoring Region 5 game on Friday night at Eldred Glen.
The Bulldogs took the lead in the fifth inning with the game tied at six. Brighton Anderson scored a two-run homer to push the Bulldogs ahead.
In the sixth inning, Meadville's Brady Walker scored on a fielder's choice before Owen Garvey scored on a Gavin Beck sacrifice fly. The two runs gave Meadville a 10-6 lead.
McDowell pressured late, coming back to make it 10-8 in the seventh. A McDowell ground out was collected by shortstop Rocco Tartaglione and thrown to third baseman Brady Walker to end the game.
Walker also pitched the start of the game, throwing four innings while striking out four and allowing six hits on six runs. AJ Feleppa thew three innings in relief allowing two runs on as many hits and also striking out two.
McDowell led the hit department with eight as opposed to Meadville's seven. AJ Feleppa and Mason Walker had doubles alongside Anderson's homer for MASH.
Meadville improved to 12-5 on the season and will play General McLane on the road Monday at 4 p.m. Meadville will host Harbor Creek on Friday in a non-region game to close the regular season.
McDowell (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Swanson 3-1-0-2, Hower 5-1-2-2, Chylinski 0-0-0-1, Ogrodowczyk 2-0-1-1, Banks 4-0-0-0, Cross 4-2-2-0, Samluk 1-1-0-0, Hamilton 4-1-3-2, Laser 2-1-0-0, DeHaas 3-1-0-0. Totals 28-8-8-8.
Meadville (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 5-2-2-2, Tartaglione 4-0-0-0, B. Walker 3-1-2-0, Young 3-0-0-1, Garvey 3-2-1-1, M. Walker 2-2-1-1, Beck 3-0-0-2, Feleppa 3-0-1-2, Miller 0-0-0-0, Jefferson 2-1-0-0. Totals 28-10-7-9.
McDowell 141 000 2 — 8 8 3
Meadville 022 132 x — 10 7 2
BATTING
2B: Mc — Hamilton 2; Md — M. Walker, Feleppa.
HR: Md — Anderson
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) MD — B. Walker WP 4.0-6-6-6-5-4, Feleppa 3.0-2-2-2-2-2; MC — Deitz LP 1.2-0-2-0-2-2, Iacobucci 3.0-5-5-4-1-9, Musone 0.2-2-3-3-2-1, Bechtold 0.2-0-0-0-2-1.
Records: McDowell 10-6-1; Meadville 12-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.