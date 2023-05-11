On Saturday, a Premier Lacrosse League professional will come to Meadville for the third consecutive year.
The Meadville lacrosse program will host the third annual training event at Bender Field. This event is put in place to promote the growth of lacrosse with PLL professional players getting involved in the community.
Starting defensive midfielder for the Atlas Lacrosse Club, Peter Dearth, will be at the event to mentor kids from grades 4-12 starting at 10 a.m. The fourth through eighth grade middle school session will run from 10-11:30 and the high school session from 11:30 to 1 p.m.
The training sessions will focus on shooting, dodging, agility training, passing, defending, communication and lacrosse IQ development.
Signups are available on the Premier Lacrosse League’s official academy website. (premierlacrosseleague.com/academy).
