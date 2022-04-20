Meadville is set to host a lacrosse clinic on April 30 at Bender Field.
The clinic is a training event designed by Premier Lacrosse League athletes to maximize growth and education for lacrosse players. The training sessions will focus on shooting, dodging, agility training, passing, defending, communication and lacrosse IQ development.
Ben Randall, a defenseman for the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club, will be in attendance.
Randall was a two-time First Team All-American while playing for Ohio State. Randall also made the All Big-Ten team twice with after spending two years at Stony Brook University.
The clinic will start with the fifth through eighth grade session, which will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. The ninth through 12th grade session will be held from 11:30-1 p.m.