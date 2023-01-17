The Meadville boys basketball team will host Cathedral Prep today at 7:30 p.m. at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
The Region 7 contest will feature the Bulldogs with a 4-8 overall record and a 2-1 region record. The Ramblers are 11-2 overall and 3-0 in region action.
Meadville has lost two games in a row. The ‘Dogs’ last win was on Jan. 3 when the team beat Fort LeBoeuf 55-54.
The Ramblers are on a three-game win streak and beat Fort LeBoeuf by 45 points on Jan. 10.
Meadville last beat the Ramblers on Jan. 26, 2021. Prep’s win streak vs. Meadville is currently at three games.
Meadville has been shorthanded as of late. Starting sophomore guard Lucas Luteran has been out for several weeks with a hand injury, but barring setback, is expected back in the lineup this week. Freshman Luc Sorensen, a 6-foot 7-inch forward, is also dealing with an ankle injury he suffered during a game last week.
Meadville will play at McDowell on Friday.
