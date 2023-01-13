Eight hockey teams will descend on the DeArment Ice Arena this weekend to compete in the 27th annual Bulldog Invitational.
The action starts today with Meadville taking on Medina at 3:30 p.m. The rest of the field will each play one game today. The tournament continues with eight games on Saturday and the playoff rounds on Sunday. The championship is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.
Meadville has games against Shaker Heights and Bethel Park on Saturday at 7:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Playing in this year’s tournament will be four teams from Pennsylvania and four teams from Ohio.
Representing Pennsylvania will be Meadville, McDowell, Bethel Park and Peters Township. Meadville, a Class AA team, has a league record of 2-10-1. McDowell, Class A, is 9-3-1 in league play. Bethel Park and Peters Township are both Class AAA and have league records of 4-7-1 and 10-3-0, respectively.
The Ohio teams are Medina (9-9-1), Shaker Heights (7-12-2), Dayton (25-3-2) and St. Edwards (15-5-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.