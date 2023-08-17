FAIRVIEW — Meadville placed third in a Region 6 mega match on Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course hosted by Erie High School.
The Bulldogs shot a team score of 322. Warren won the match with a 318 and McDowell was second with a 320.
Meadville's Robert Mahoney fired a 77, good enough for third overall individually, and the best score for the 'Dogs. Alex Burgess (79), Chris Costa (82), Philip Pandolph (84) and Jake Friters (85) rounded out the scorers for Meadville.
After two mega matches, Meadville is second in Region 6 with 12 points. Warren leads with 13 points.
Meadville will be back in action on Wednesday at North Hills Golf Course in Corry.
Beechwood mega match
1. Warren (318)
Braddock Damore - 73
Brady Berdine - 80
Reid Olsen - 82
Johnny Palmieri - 83
Conner Zaffino - 86 x
2. McDowell (320)
Jack Mucha - 76
Ethan Bock - 79
Bryce Peterson - 80
John Ferretti - 85
Tyler Allen - 88 x
3. Meadville (322)
Robert Mahoney - 77
Alex Burgess - 79
Chris Costa - 82
Philip Pandolph - 84
Jake Friters - 85 x
4. Cathedral Prep (334)
Connor Laird - 78
Cooper Wierzchowski 79
Evan Calvert - 87
Nik Blanchard - 90
Brady Sack - 92 x
5. Hickory (341)
Grady Kapusta - 79
Owen Hammelly - 82
Luke Ference - 89
Adam Scott - 91
Aidan Rueberger - 91 x
6. Erie (353)
Eli Nicklas - 80
Joe Salamon-Bocianowski - 92
Dominic Facassi - 85
John Sinnott - 96
Tristan Hodinko - 98 x
7. Corry (398)
Jacob Gantz - 90
Kamdyn Moon - 96
Gavin Munsee - 99
Kaydan McCray - 113
Andrew Miller - 127 x
