The Meadville Bulldogs hosted a 12-team boys volleyball tournament on Saturday at the House of Thrills and took second.
The Bulldogs lost to Shaler 25-19 in the finals of the gold bracket. In the semifinals, Meadville beat Cochranton after beating Saegertown in the first round.
Cambridge Springs won the silver bracket and beat Conneaut in the finals.
In pool play, Meadville was 10-0, Cochranton was 7-3 and Saegertown was 4-6. Conneaut and Cambridge Springs were each 2-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.