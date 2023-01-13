The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams walked away from their season opener with victories on Thursday at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex.
The girls team beat Erie 99-25. Erie had had no boys so each race was a forfeit, which gave Meadville a 12-0 win.
The girls relays swept Erie. The 200 medley relay of Maura Bloss, Brielle Cheney, JJ Gowetski and Jaidyn Jordan finished in 1 minute and 57.47 seconds. The 200 freestyle relay with Bloss, Skyler Bland, Camryn Guffey and Jenna Bosco posted a time of 1:56.97.
The 400 freestyle relay won in 4:02.15. The team consisted of Jordan, Cheney, Bland and Gowetski.
Meadville’s girls also swept the individual events. Bloss won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.06) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.06). Gowestki won the 100 backstroke (1:03.02) and the 200 individual medley (2:17.86).
Guffey won the 100 freestyle (1:19.97) and Bland won the 200 freestyle (2:20.79).
In the boys events, the 200 medley relay team of Charlie Minor, Isaac Johnson, Brennen Dinsmore and Aiden Mahoney posted a time of 1:58.95.
Aiden Rudolph took the 200 freestyle (2:39.27) while Johnson won the 200 individual medley (2:05.86) and the 100 backstroke (57.96). Dinsmore won the 50 freestyle (25.69) and the 100 freestyle (57.02). Jayden Headrcik posted the best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.51)
The boys 200 freestyle relay team of Minor, Headrick, Rudolph and Nathan Samuels posted a time of 2:03.54 while the 400 freestyle relay of Johnson, Mahoney, Dinsmore and Minor finished in 3:52.86.
Meadville will be back in the pool on Thursday when the Bulldogs host McDowell.
