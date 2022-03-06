GENEVA, Ohio — The Meadville girls swimming team rewrote the record book during day two of the District 10 swimming competition on Saturday at S.P.I.R.E. Institute.
The 400 freestyle relay team consisting of JJ Gowetski, Jaidyn Jordan, Olivia Philbrick and Maura Bloss set a meet and team record with a time of 3:34.92. It was more than 10 seconds faster than the team's seed time of 3:48.12.
The time broke what was the oldest record in the Meadville record book. The previous record was clocked at 3:38.08 in 1977.
Saturday's time also set a new district meet record. The old record was held by McDowell and set in 2012.
Gowetski led off the relay and finished her leg in 52.51 seconds. As it so happens, her time also set a new record for the 100 freestyle. She broke Liz Barba's 2001 time of 52.65.
In the 100 backstroke, Philbrick, a Binghamton University recruit, won the event with a 56.15 and also set a new meet and team record with the time. The old record was set by Philbrick two years ago (56.97).
With Philbrick's individual win, it gave Meadville three girls with four gold medals on the weekend. Philbrick, Bloss and Gowetski were winners on three relay teams and one individual event.
"We had three girls in JJ, Maura and Olivia each commit themselves to three relays and only one individual event. Usually swimmers will split it two and two," Meadville head coach Pete Coppelli said. "They ended up setting new district meet records in all their relays. I have not seen anything like it."
The first-place winners from each event qualify for the Class 3A state meet on March 16 and 17.
"Hopefully we will have some more exciting results to report after that meet," Coppelli said.
Another swimmer that will advance to states in an individual event is Brielle Cheney, though not without a bit of controversy.
Cheney finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.41, but the first place finisher was disqualified for a lane violation. There was a protest and the event is under review, Coppeli said. If the disqualification stand, Cheney will advance to states. If the disqualification is reversed, then Cheney will not.
No other swimmers qualified for states on Saturday, but there were several personal best times in the pool.
Skylar Bland set a PR in the 100 backstroke (1:06.07) and took second. Jenna Bosco PRed in the 500 freestyle (5:55.64) and placed sixth.
For the boys, Isaac Johnson set a PR in the 100 breaststroke (59.48) and took second. Charlie Minor set a PR in the 100 freestyle (54.54).
Other finishers for Meadville were Braden Bosco in the 100 breaststroke (4th, 1:03.55) and Jaidyn Jordan in the 500 freestyle (3rd, 5:35.55). The boys 400 freestyle relay consisting of Johnson, Bosco, Minor and Aiden Mahoney placed third with a time of 3:32.78.