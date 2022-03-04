The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams will return to S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio, for the District 10 swimming competition today and tomorrow.
The district meet was held at the Olympics-style pool in Ohio for several years before last year’s contest was hosted at the Hagerty Family Events Center. Last year’s location switch was due to COVID-19.
About half of the events will take place today starting at 2 p.m. The other half are set for tomorrow.
Events today are the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 fly and 200 freestyle relay.
Several Bulldogs are seeded high for today’s events.
The Meadville girls are seeded first in the 200 medley relay. The foursome of Olivia Philbrick, Brielle Cheney, Maura Bloss and JJ Gowetski is seeded at 1:54:34, almost two seconds ahead of McDowell and ten seconds ahead of DuBois.
Last year at the district meet, the same crew of girls broke the school record with a time of 1:49:34.
Nearly the same group is seeded first in the 200 freestyle relay. Bloss, Gowetski, Philbrick and Jaidyn Jordan are seeded just ahead of McDowell. The Bulldogs are at 1:45:72, while the Trojans are at 1:45:82. Third seeded Dubois is also close (1:46:99).
Yet again, this same group of swimmers broke the school record last year at districts with a time of 1:38:75.
Individually, Gowetski is the top seed in the 200 freestyle. Her seed of 1:57:42 is more than four seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.
In the 50 freestyle, Bloss is at the front of the pack with a seed of 24:88. The sophomore won the event last year in 24:61.
For the boys, Isaac Johnson is seeded first in the 100 butterfly. His seed time of 54:42 is very close to Warren’s Derek Hahn at 54:55.
“I look forward to every swimmer giving their best effort,” Meadville head coach Pete Coppeli said.
Every individual or relay winner this weekend automatically qualifies for the PIAA swimming and diving meet in Lewisburg March 16 and 17.