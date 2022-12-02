The Meadville girls swimming team has been rewriting the record book the past two years.
This season, the Bulldogs graduated Olivia Philbrick, who is now swimming for Binghamton University. Philbrick helped set program records and win District 10 events in the 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and the 100 backstroke.
“In terms of leadership, this year’s team still benefits from the example Olivia set in her focus and commitment,” Meadville head coach Pete Coppelli said. “As far as production, of the six meet records our girls set at districts last year, Olivia not only set the record in the 100 backstroke but was part of all three relays records as well.”
Returning to the girls team are several juniors whose names are alongside Philbrick’s in the record books — Skyler Bland, Jaidyn Jordan, Maura Bloss, Brielle Cheney and JJ Gowetski.
Gowetski, Jordan and Bloss return from the 400 freestyle relay; Cheney, Bloss and Gowetski return from the 200 medley relay; and Gowetski, Bloss and Jordan return from the 200 freestyle relay.
Gowetski also set an individual record in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle while Bloss set a record in the 50 freesyle.
As far as setting more records this season, Coppelli said “As coaches, we do our best to set the standards, but I think it’s better to let the athletes develop their own expectations.”
Also on the girls team are Jenna Bosco, Camryn Guffey, Bryn McCullough and Kylie Shrock.
On the boys team are seniors Isaac Johnson, Charlie Minor, Nathan Samuels; junior Aiden Mahoney; sophomores Jayden Headrick and Aiden Rudolph; and freshmen Zach Carr and Brennen Dinsmore.
Graduated from last year’s team is Braden Bosco, who is now swimming for Westminster College.
“You can see from our roster that we’ve added a few on the boys side, but we graduated Braden, who played a big role last year,” Coppelli said. “Isaac will be very strong for us in whatever he decides to take to districts and Charlie Minor, also a senior, is putting most of his focus on diving this year, which I think will greatly accelerate the considerable progress we’ve already seen from on the board.”
Meadville will open its season on Dec. 10 at the Cathedral Prep invitational. The Bulldogs will host meets on Dec. 12 vs. Erie, Dec. 19 vs. McDowell, Jan. 26 vs. Warren, Feb. 9 vs. Cathedral Prep and Feb. 16 vs. Mercyhurst Prep.
