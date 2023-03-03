The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams will compete at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute in Geneva, Ohio, today and Saturday for the District 10 swimming competition.
About half of the events will take place today at 2 p.m. with the competition resuming Saturday at 1 p.m. Today’s events are the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle, the 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay.
The Meadville girls team has the top seed in the 200 medley relay. Maura Bloss, Brielle Cheney, JJ Gowetski and Jaidyn Jordan have a seed time of 1 minute and 57.47 seconds. The team is about five seconds ahead of the second seed.
Jordan also owns the top seed in the 200 freestyle (2:07.61) and is a couple seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
Bloss is seeded second in the 50 freestyle (25.11). The top seed is Sid Beers of DuBois (24.94).
Gowestki claimed the top spot in the 100 butterfly (59.51). The junior is also the top seed in the 100 freestyle (54.69). She is less than a second ahead of Beers.
The 200 freestyle relay, consisting of Gowetski, Cheney, Jordan and Bloss, is also a top seed (1:46.09). They are less than a second faster than McDowell.
On the boys side, Isaac Johnson is the top seed in the 100 butterfly (53.06). He is a full second ahead of the second seed, Liam Friedlander of Taylor Allderdice.
Saturday’s meet will consist of the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
The winners of each event will advance to the state meet set to run from March 15 to 18 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.