LEWISBURG — It was a tough first day of competition for Meadville on Wednesday at the PIAA Class 3A swimming championships, hosted by Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
None of the Bulldogs advanced past the preliminaries.
JJ Gowetski had the highest finish of the day, taking 24th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.53). Maura Bloss was 25th in the 50 freestyle (24.79).
“I’m not the happiest with it,” said Gowetski, a sophomore. “I gained some time. But we swam our high school districts and then we just swam Friday Saturday and Sunday prelims and finals so I’ve just done 2,000 yards of actual racing so I’m very, very, very, very tired. I wanted to do better, but I’m happy with it for what it was. Getting here was the important part.
“All I have tomorrow is one relay today was my main day so tomorrow just have a nice little downhill day.”
The Bulldogs’ 200 medley relay of Olivia Philbrick, Brielle Cheney, Bloss and Gowetski opened up the meet with a 29th place finish (1:50.85) and Bloss, Jaidyn Jordan, Philbrick and Gowetski were 27th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.97).
Philbrick, a senior, is competing in her fourth state championship.
“My expectations were a little higher than what we accomplished but that’s all right, we’ve been swimming a lot and I have the backstroke tomorrow. Hopefully that will go well.
“It’s nice to be back here at Bucknell and it’s definitely nice to get back to normal.”
Last year’s state competition was held at Cumberland Valley High School.
“This is my second state meet,” said Jordan, a sophomore. “But this is my first time here at Bucknell and it’s definitely bigger. It was great to see all the competition. I don’t what I was expecting but it definitely wasn’t this. It’s just crazy. I have the 400 free relay tomorrow and I’m looking forward to it.”
Bloss was the busiest swimmer of the day, competing in two relays and one individual event.
“I swam three 50s and they were all rough,” she said. “But I’m a sophomore, so we have two more years to do our best. I’m here with all my favorite people, so it’s been fun. I’m looking forward to the 400 free relay and hoping we do better there, and I’m looking forward to watching Olivia in the back. She’s our only individual event tomorrow so we’ll be cheering for her.”
For the boys, junior Isaiah (Charlie) Minor finished 24th in diving (80.60 points) and junior Isaac Johnson was 30th in the 100 butterfly (52.38) for the Bulldogs.
The Class 3A portion of the meet concludes on Thursday.
Philbrick will compete in the 100 backstroke and Cheney is entered in the 100 breaststroke. The Bulldogs will also swim in the girls 400 freestyle relay.