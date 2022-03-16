Seven members of the Meadville Bulldogs boys and girls swimming and diving team will compete at this week’s PIAA swimming and diving championships.
Bucknell University will host the the meet, which runs today through Saturday. The Class 3A portion, which Meadville will compete in, is today and Thursday.
“Tuesday, our swimmers had a short practice at Bucknell after a three-day YMCA District meet at Spire this past weekend,” Meadville head coach Pete Coppelli said. “Charlie got a solid hour and a half on the board. They will be ready to go!”
Three girls will compete in four events over the two days — Olivia Philbrick, Maura Bloss and JJ Gowetski.
Philbrick, a senior and Binghamton University recruit, will compete in the 100 backstroke. Philbrick is seeded ninth with a time of 56.15, which is also a school record she set at the District 10 championship meet. The top seed in the event belongs to Mount Lebanon’s Sylvia Roy (53.93).
Philbrick finished 12th at last year’s state competition with a time of 57.17.
Bloss and Gowetski are both sophomores making a trip to states for the second time. Both finished 13th in their respective races last year.
Bloss is seeded tenth in the 50 freestyle with her school record time of 23.96. The top seed belongs to Alexa Fulton of Downingtown East (22.65). Bloss’s time last year was 24.89.
Gowetski is seeded 20th in the 200 freestyle (1:54:53) and is about seven seconds behind top seed Sydney Gring of Muhlenberg (1:47.95). Gowetski’s seed time is also a team record she set at districts.
Gowetski competed in the 100 freestyle at states last year.
Philbrick, Bloss and Gowetski will be joined by Jaidyn Jordan in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Both relays, in addition to the 200 medley relay, currently own team records set at the district competition.
The 200 freestyle relay owns the highest seed this week at ninth (1:37.51). W.C. Henderson has the top seed (1:35.34).
The 400 freestyle relay is seeded 19th (3:34.92) while the top seed is Hatboro-Horsham (3:26.82.)
In the 200 medley relay, Philbrick, Bloss and Gowetski will be joined by Brielle Cheney. The team is seeded 23rd (1:48.83) with top seeded Fox Chapel (1:43.90) leading the pack.
Cheney, also a sophomore, will compete individually in the 100 breaststroke. She is seeded 31st (1:09.41), about seven seconds behind Kathy Jia, the events top seed from Hatboro-Horsham.
Meadville will also be represented by two members of the boys team at the two-day Class 3A meet. In diving, Charlie Minor is seeded eighth at 354.80. Conor Gesing of Abington is the top seed at 600.90.
In the 100 butterfly, Isaac Johnson is seeded 30th with a time of 52.38. Patrick Gilhool of Liberty is the no. 1 seed.