Meadville ONE trailed 3-0 after one inning but the team scored seven unanswered runs in a 7-3 win versus Titusville in legion baseball action on Tuesday night at Eldred Glen.
Titusville strung together three singles and a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. A passed ball put runners on second and third before a Meadville fielding error allowed another Titusville run to score.
Starting pitcher Rocco Tartaglione was able to force a ground out to get out of the first inning without any more damage, despite Titusville having a runner in scoring position.
In the second inning, Meadville's defense recovered after the rocky start and kept Titusville from adding any runs.
"It was him (Rocco) settling into the game," Meadville ONE head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "In the first inning we had that bloop ball that wasn't caught and an error or two, just giving extra outs. But the kids know they can't give extra outs."
In the bottom of the second, Meadville scored its first run of the day when Wyatt Barzak came home from third base on a fielder's decision.
Meadville's offense took advantage of Titusville mistakes in the third inning. After two walks, Stuart Hochstetler scored on a Titusville error. Owen Garvey followed with an RBI single and Barzak drilled a two-RBI double to the left field fence. When it was all said and done, Meadville led 5-3.
"I thought the offense came together. The first inning defensively we came out sleeping a little bit. Then in the second inning we got dialed in," Tartaglione said. "Pitching was pretty good and we started hitting. Everything came together pretty well."
From there, Meadville's defense took care of business. Tartaglione pitched five full innings with seven strikeouts. Barzak pitched the sixth inning in relief and allowed one hit.
In the bottom of the sixth, Owen Garvey drilled an RBI triple to center field before scoring on a passed ball. Meadville led 7-3 through six innings.
Tai Hopkins pitched the final inning for Meadville. He allowed two hits and tallied three strikeouts.
"Rocco got dialed in during the second then Barzak came in and did what we asked of him then Tai came in the seventh and shut them down," Tartaglione said. "It was a good win."
Garvey finished 2-3 on the day with two RBIs and two runs. Barzak was 1-3 with three RBIs. Gavin Beck was 2-3 and Josh Merchbaker scored two runs.
Meadville ONE is now 5-3 on the season. The team will host West County today at 6 p.m. and travel to Saegertown on Thursday to play French Creek Valley.
"We can't look past any game," Tartaglione said. "One game at a time, but we're trending in the right direction."
TITUSVILLE (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Blakeslee 3-0-0-0, Knapp 4-1-2-0, Durstine 3-1-1-0, Neely 3-1-2-1, Titus 3-0-0-0, Abrams 3-0-1-0, Forest 4-0-0-0, Burleigh 4-0-1-0, Baker 3-0-0-0. Totals 30-3-7-2.
MEADVILLE ONE (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 3-0-2-0, Tartaglione 2-1-0-0, Merchbaker 1-2-1-0, Garvey 3-2-2-2, Barzak 3-1-1-3, Owens 2-0-0-0, Hopkins 3-0-1-0, Deeter 0-0-0-0, Holeva 2-0-0-1, AJ Feleppa 2-0-0-0, Hochstetler 0-1-0-0, Ang Feleppa 2-0-0-0. Totals 23-7-7-6.
Titusville 300 000 0 — 3 7 4
Meadville One 014 002 x — 7 7 3
BATTING
2B: M — Barzak.
3B: M — Garvey.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) T — Wheeling LP 3-4-5-3-4-3, Knapp 3-3-2-2-4-3; M — Tartaglione WP 5-4-3-2-7-3, Barzak 1-1-0-0-1-3, Hopkins 1-2-0-0-3-0.
