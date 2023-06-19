ERIE — The Meadville ONE senior legion baseball team beat Wesleyville 3-2 in nine innings at Penn State Behrend on Saturday.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh, Meadville's Bradyn Miller hit a sacrifice fly to score Gavin White and tie the game at 1. Cam Arpin hit an RBI single that scored Jordan Young and gave Meadville the lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Wesleyville singled and grounded out before two intentional walks loaded the bases. Meadville pitcher Dawson Thomas earned a strikeout, but hit the next batter, which tied the game at 2. Thomas struck out the next batter and sent the game to extra innings.
In the top of the ninth, Arpin hit an RBI single to bring White home for what would be the winning run.
Arpin finished with two hits in the game. Also with hits for Meadville was Brighton Anderson, Gabriel Jordan, White and Young.
On the mound, Thomas struckout four batters in six and a half innings of work. Rocco Tartaglione struck out three and allowed no hits in two innings of relief.
Wesleyville's Jake Manendo, a Mercyhurst Prep graduate and Penn State Behrend commit, fanned 14 batters in eight innings on the mound.
Meadville is 4-0 this season. It was the team's third straight win by only one run. Meadville is scheduled to host Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Meadville (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 5-0-1-0, Tartaglione 2-0-0-0, B. Walker 2-0-0-0, Costa 2-0-0-0, White 3-2-1-0, Young 2-1-1-0, Miller 2-0-0-1, Arpin 4-0-2-2, Klink 2-0-0-0, Hochstetler 1-0-0-0, Jordan 3-0-1-0. Totals 28-3-6-3.
Wesleyville (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) J. Manendo 4-0-1-0, Burick 3-0-0-0, Gibson 3-0-0-0, B. Rzodkiewicz, J. Rzodkiewicz 4-0-1-0, Reigel 3-1-1-0, A. Manendo 3-0-0-0, Vaughn 2-0-0-1, Brown 2-0-1-1, Betza 0-0-0-0, Bulger 2-0-0-0. Totals 30-2-5-2.
Meadville 000 000 201 — 3 6 1
Wesleyville 000 010 100 — 2 5 1
BATTING
2B: M — Young.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Thomas 6.2-5-2-2-4-4, Tartaglione 2-0-0-0-3-1; W — J. Manendo 8-5-2-2-14-3, Vaugh 0-2-1-1-1-0-4, Betza 0.1-0-0-0-1-0.
