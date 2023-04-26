The Meadville volleyball team swept Mercyhurst Prep 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-21) in a region match on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs moved to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the region with the win at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills, but head coach Nick Bancroft wants more from his team.
“It was pretty good overall. I thought there wasn’t a lot of energy and we didn’t have the get after it instinct that I would liked. I thought we could have played better,” Bancroft said. “We didn’t play as well as we could have. We did what we needed to get by, but we need to play better.”
Mercyhurst Prep led early in the first set before Meadville’s outside hitters — Jackson Decker, Luc Soerensen and Isaac Johnson — got into a rhythm. Once the offense got going, the Bulldogs rolled to a 18-13 lead.
Meadville struggled to close the set, which would be a trend. The Lakers inched back into the set and cut the lead to four points before the ’Dogs put the set away with a monster slam from Decker.
The Bulldogs started slow again in the second set, but pulled away with a mid-set run to take a 17-13 lead. The Bulldogs allowed the Lakers to stick around — again — and led 20-18 late in the set. A Soerensen kill followed by a Decker spike pushed Meadville into a 2-0 lead in the match.
“There were a few times we had them on the ropes, but slowly let them come back. We did a lot of good tings, but let off the gas at times,” Bancroft said. “We let too many balls land on the ground that shouldn’t land on the ground.
“I think our the mindset and intensity. When a team is down we need to finish them.”
The third set was all Meadville from the start. The Bulldogs led 17-9 before a series of errors and kills from the Lakers cut the lead to four points. Decker, a two-time all-state selection, earned the set-winner for the third straight time. This kill, his eleventh of the match, gave his team the win.
Decker added seven digs and two aces to his stat line.
Meadville excelled above the net defensively. The ’Dogs totaled 10 blocks including a team-high five from Ben Fiely. Soerensen added three and setter Jack Brown had two.
“Ben had one job tonight. I told him I don’t care if we set him the ball one time, I just want him to block and he did. He did a nice job,” Bancroft said. “I am really happy with our net play and our blocking. We need to do a little better once the ball gets passed the net, though.”
Brown also had 25 assists and four kills. Soerensen added six kills and Johnson had nine digs. Kellen Ball had six kills at middle hitter.
Meadville will play at Conneaut on Thursday.
