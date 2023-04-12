For the first time in nearly four years, Maplewood hosted and played in a boys volleyball match.
The Tigers hosted Meadville on Tuesday in the program’s first match since 2019. The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 and the team didn’t have enough players in 2021 or 2022. This season, there is a healthy amount of kids on the roster for first-year head coach Calum Hyde to work with.
“To have 21 kids come out for the team alone was surprising to me coming into the program. I am super excited with how enthusiastic these kids are to be here and come to practice everyday,” Hyde said. “They all want to be here and want to work. Midway through the season, I am hoping to see some Ws.”
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the team opened the season against Meadville — the No. 2 ranked team in the state — according to the latest poll from the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. The Bulldogs swept Maplewood 3-0 (25-4, 25-8, 25-10).
Hyde aims to use the tough matchup as a measuring stick for his team moving forward.
“Even when I played for Maplewood back in high school, we always seemed to play Meadville, Cochranton or Saegertown, one of those higher caliber teams first. I always enjoyed it because it gave us a bar to set and this is where we’re at now,” Hyde said. “We can easily gauge how we are as we go through the season and I expect a lot of improvement. I am looking forward to them being able to see, as first-time players, how much better they get as we move forward.”
For Meadville, the Bulldogs didn’t take it easy on their fellow county school. Maplewood took a 1-0 lead courtesy of a service error before the ’Dogs went up 10-1 in the first set and never looked back.
Maplewood sophomore Derek Shaw earned the team’s first kill of the season midway through the first set, to which the crowd gave a roaring applause.
Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft, a Maplewood alum, was excited to see the Tigers back in the gym.
“We are really excited to see them. They have good numbers too, which is exciting. Anytime you start a program it is going to take some time. It looks like they’re working hard and we’re happy to see them,” Bancroft said. “I like coming to this gym and I am really happy they’re back. Maplewood has been a cornerstone of volleyball for years in this area so it’s great to see them back on the court.”
The Bulldogs rolled to a win and got some first-year players in the match in the second and third sets. No matter who was on the court, Bancroft was happy with his team’s focus throughout the match.
“They handled the ball well and stayed focused the whole time. They didn’t lose focus. They eliminated the errors and did what they needed to do,” Bancroft said. “We got to mix some people in and they did well too. They didn’t drop the level of play down. We had some first-year players that did a nice job and it shows how hard they’re working too.”
Kellen Ball, Isaac Johnson and Ben Fiely each had six kills. Jack Brown dished 24 assists for the ’Dogs.
Meadville is 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the region. The Bulldogs will host McDowell on Thursday for a region showdown.
Maplewood is 0-1 on the year, but the Tigers are keeping their heads up.
“They were really excited to play Meadville. I told them beforehand not to get down on themselves for any reason whatsoever. The mental side of this game is like 90 percent of it. So if they get down on themselves, they wont have a good night,” Hyde said. “Obviously from the scoreboard we had quite a few runs where they could have gotten down on themselves and they didn’t. I was proud to see that.”
The Tigers will play at Rocky Grove on Thursday.
