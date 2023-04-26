The Meadville Area Soccer Club competed in games across several age groups over the past week.
On April 19, the high schools girls team tied Maplewood 0-0. The shutout goalie was Brielle Cheney.
The middle school girls beat Maplewood 3-0 with goals from Naveen Shaw, Bryn Nichols and Ella Gordon. The shutout goalies were Tessa Edwards and Lyla Dunkerley.
On Thursday, the high school girls tied Conneaut 0-0 with Cheney in goal.
The middle school team beat Conneaut 10-0. Bianca Kaiser led with three goals. Gordon, Shaw and Nichols each scored two while Peyton Young added one. Edwards and Dunkerley combined for the shutout.
On Sunday, the U10 co-ed team beat Clarion 2-0 with goals from Austen Wardian and Ganon Roberts. The goalies were Henry Fischer, Hunter Carlson, Jack Dutchcot, Brad Giroux, Kaidyn Mondi and Roberts.
The U12 team beat Greenville 3-1 with goals from Elias Hohmann and Sebastian Stritzinger.
The U13 boys beat Greenville 2-0. The shutout goalie was Nevin McNally. Matthew Briggs and Victor Vrablik scored goals.
Winning 9-0 was the U15 boys team against Titusville. Isaac Miller scored three goals. Max Jackson, Tristan Tinko, Dongbei Liu, Gabe Tisland, Connor Kaczorowski and Mason Castle each added one goal. Castle and Ivan Vrablik earned the shutout in goal.
The Meadville high school boys beat Greeville 4-1. Logan Shaw, Peton Gorney, Graham Shellhaas and Kael Armstrong each scored for Meadville.
