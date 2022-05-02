The Meadville swimming and diving team posted a historic performance at the district meet in March but forces outside the swimmer’s control gave the team a huge hurdle to overcome this season.
The George J. Barco Aquatic Center, where the team practices and hosts meets, closed on Jan. 17 due to a series of tears in the tensile fabric roof that occurred during heavy snowfall, according to an earlier Tribune report.
The closure meant the Bulldogs could no longer practice at their home facility. Team members either practiced at Allegheny College’s Mellon Pool in the Wise Center, or traveled to a different pool in the area.
“Physically it presented some challenges, but mentally I don’t think it hurt us,” Meadville head coach Pete Coppelli said.
Meadville senior Braden Bosco opted to practice at the Franklin YMCA.
“I chose to drive to franklin every day which, took a very large part mentally and physically. Staying positive and maintaining the drive was a big challenge,” Bosco said. “I’m glad me and all my teammates were able to push through the challenges and not let it affect us too much.”
Fellow senior and Binghamton University recruit Olivia Philbrick said the collapse was taxing on the whole team.
“It was very scary not knowing where we were going to continue practicing and how it was going to effect our district meet,” Philbrick said. “But, our team is strong and managed to still have a phenomenal district meet. I am so honored to have been a part of such a great team.”
Despite the challenges dealt to the Bulldogs, the team rebounded for a huge showing at the District 10 Championship meet in early March.
“It was a historic meet; our girls broke six district meet records out of 11 swimming events in the lineup,” Coppelli said. “They also broke seven of our team records.”
Philbrick’s name will be etched into the Meadville and District 10 record books. Her time of 56.15 seconds in the 100 backstroke was a meet and team record. She also set a team record in the 200 freestyle (1:54.53).
The senior was also part of three record setting relay teams — the 400 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay. Swimming these relays with her were Maura Bloss, Brielle Cheney, JJ Gowestki and Jaidyn Jordan, all of whom are sophomores.
“I definitely felt that I needed to be a leader to the younger swimmers on the team this past year especially since the majority of the team is made up of mainly younger swimmers.
“I have loved our high school swim team since my freshman year. There have been too many memories made to count, however I think my favorite memory is actually one from my senior year when my teammates and I broke several district and team records.”
Bosco also went out on a high note at districts with a second-place effort and personal record in the 200 individual medley (2:05.24).
“I would say I definitely look back very fondly on the past few years. The time has honestly flown by and It truly doesn’t seem real this is the end,” Bosco said. “I definitely am going to miss everyone and my coaches.”
Coppelli didn’t have a message to his two seniors at the team’s banquet last weekend, but the longtime coach did offer this.
“This might be the end of a chapter, but it isn’t the end of a book,” Coppelli said.