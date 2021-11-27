CLARION — Meadville ended its season in a 30-6 loss to Jersey Shore in the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday at Clarion University.
Meadville’s magical season ends in PIAA playoffs
- By Alex McGinley Meadville Tribune
After a scoreless first quarter, Jersey Shore went into the locker room up 24-6. Jersey Shore did not relinquish that lead and used its run game to use up some time in the second half.
While Meadville ends its season with a 9-4 record, Jersey Shore improves to 14-0 and will move onto the semifinals.
