SLIPPERY ROCK — The game of basketball has provided Lashon Lindsey a great deal in his life. From lifelong friendships, to traveling the country, Lindsey has done some great things in his life because of the game. It’s been a consistent characteristic of his life for as long as he can remember and has helped pave a way for him to earn a chance to play at the college level at nearby Slippery Rock University.
It all started in the Crawford County seat of Meadville. Pick-up games led to recreation games and recreation games led to representing the Meadville Bulldogs. “It was a good time growing up there,” Lindsey said of Meadville. “I knew all the older players and they grew up watching me and me watching them. Getting to play in the park with them and getting to know them, they were there to go through things with me.”
Those days in the park helped build a brotherhood; an unbreakable bond with his high school friends and teammates he still has today. The team camaraderie and chemistry was undeniable, and the results show as Lindsey and the Bulldogs made it all the way to the PIAA Class 5A state title game his sophomore season.
“That was definitely one of the best years I had,” said the current Slippery Rock forward. “It was a really great team and we all got along very well. We were all friends outside of basketball and on the court, we all connected. It was just a fun year overall.”
There was much more to come for Lindsey in his high school career as he scored his career 1,000th point against Cathedral Prep on Jan. 30, 2018. It was not his only milestone against the Ramblers. He also led the Bulldogs to a District 10 title victory over Prep. There were many sweet moments from playing this District 10 rival, but every team in the district and state feared his combination of speed, length, size and shooting ability.
His outside shot remains smooth to this day and is a large reason why on Feb. 26, 2019, he became the Meadville Bulldogs all-time leading scorer. Averaging more than a double-double as a senior, he became an easy choice for all-region, all-district and all-state in his final year of high school.
“I honestly never would’ve expected me to be the all-time leading scorer and to do all those things,” he noted. “It means a lot to me that I have my name permanently associated with that school for the rest of my life. It’s a great feeling and helped me get to where I am now.”
Looking for a college program close to home with a solid support system around him, it made playing for The Rock an easy choice. In his three years with the program, but only two seasons due COVID-19 forcing the 2020-21 season’s cancellation, he’s carved out a solid role for himself. That doesn’t mean he’s satisfied with his production.
“We definitely have some great talent here, but we just have not been able to put it all together yet. I’ve played alright, but I know I can do better. (This summer), I’ve been working on my conditioning a lot more than I have done in the past. I think that’s a really big part of it. It was the main thing I focused on.”
In his college career over two seasons, Lindsey has played in 58 games and made 17 career starts. He’s scored 282 points to go with 313 rebounds. He’s also continued sharp shooting from beyond-the-arc as a career 35 percent shooter, including shooting 42 percent in the 2019-20 campaign. He’s also experienced two winning seasons for The Rock and helped the team qualify for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) playoffs in each of those years.
Veteran Slippery Rock University head men’s basketball coach, Ian Grady, has been pleased with what Lindsey has brought to his program over the last three seasons and looks forward to what is to come for the skilled lefty.
“Lashon has been a pleasure to be around each day and always has a smile on his face. He is an outstanding teammate and is well-liked by the Slippery Rock University faculty and staff. Lashon has been exceptional so far this fall and we are excited for what the future holds for him. He is a great asset to our program and university.”
After his college career, Lindsey hopes a professional career is in store. It’s been another lifelong dream of his, similar to being one of the all-time greats at Meadville. This summer, he invested in getting his body right for the 2022-23 season by spending those months in Florida. The other investment he’s making is preparing for what’s next after his playing days are over. A health and physical education major, Lindsey hopes to be a solid role model, educator and coach in a later stage of his life.
For now, the focus is all about basketball and taking The Rock to bigger heights. Winning and being a leader is in his DNA. Now as one of the veterans in this Slippery Rock program, Lashon Lindsey is sure to take a leap in individual production which hopefully leads to more winning for Slippery Rock men’s hoops.
