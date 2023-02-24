ERIE — The Meadville boys basketball team lost to Cathedral Prep 58-42 in the Class 5A District 10 championship game at Mercyhurst University on Thursday.
The Ramblers opened the game red-hot and led 19-4 after the first quarter. Meadville played even with Prep in the second quarter and outscored them 14-9 in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Meadville cut Prep's lead to five points with about five minutes left, but ran out of steam. Cathedral Prep finished the game on a 14-3 run to seal the victory.
"Credit to Prep who made the plays to close the game. I'm very proud of our guys on a great season," Meadville head coach Mark McElhinney said. "We have a young team that hung tough every night. It was a great experience for our kids. The future looks very bright."
Sophomore guards Jack Burchard and Lucas Luteran paced Meadville with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Seniors Khalon Simmons and Dontae Burnett scored nine and four points, respectively.
Meadville (42)
Burchard 3 5-7 12, Luteran 3 3-3 10, Simmons 4 1-4 9, Soerensen 1 2-2 5, Burnett 1 2-2 4, Ball 1 0-0 2.
Totals 13 13-18 42.
Cathedral Prep (58)
Lofton 7 4-4 19, Pickens 6 2-2 15, Sambuchino 3 3-7 10, Barksdale 2 1-5 5, Rahma 0 5-6 5, Spencer 1 0-2 2, Spence 1 0-0 2.
Totals 20 15-16 58.
Meadville;4;11;14;13;—;42
Cathedral Prep;19;12;9;18;—;58
3-point goals: Meadville — Soerensen, Burchard, Luteran; Cathedral Prep — Sambuchino, Pickens, Lofton.
