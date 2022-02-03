CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Meadville Bulldogs made pretty quick work of the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils when Cambridge hosted a nonregion wrestling match Wednesday night.
Meadville left with a 54-18 win.
The Bulldogs moved up to 8-2 overall and are 4-1 in region play.
The Blue Devils slipped to 3-4 overall and are 3-3 in region action.
With the matches starting at 113 pounds, Meadville lit up the scoreboard first when Caleb Anderson pinned Dakota Newell in 22 seconds.
But Cambridge Springs bounced right back, with Blue Devil Preston Gordon pinning Stephen Ernst in 4:16 at 120 pounds for a 6-6 tie.
Meadville then earned a pin at 126 for a 12-6 lead.
Cambridge closed in, however, in a hard-fought battle between Bulldog Alex Kinder and Blue Devil Brody Beck at 132. In the end, Beck won a 10-7 decision to close the gap to 12-9.
Another decision by Cambridge Springs’ Kyle Huya at 138 knotted the score at 12.
But that was all Cambridge could muster for a while, as Meadville reeled off four straight wins for a 36-12 lead.
Cambridge Springs’s Jackson Carico then recorded a pin at 189, but Meadville still held a 36 - 18 lead. Meadville pins at 215 and 285 were followed by a forfeit win for the Bulldogs at 106.
Meadville coach Barry Anderson said the match went just about as he expected. He expected some good matches, and that’s what he got.
“I was kind of excited to see the 132-pound match again. That was a rematch from Tool City,” Anderson said, referring to Alex Kinder and Brody Beck. “Alex was in control but (Brody) had some really nice moves. Hats off to Brody for getting the job done.
“Caleb, Brighton and Westin all did a nice job of going out and getting sticks right away. The same thing with Griffin – he got a nice stick in the first period, and that’s the way you should do it.
“We put together some nice matches and they brought some good wrestlers. I was just proud of the overall effort of the team.”
Cambridge Springs coach Dalton Lester said having a tough match is a good way to prepare for the post season.
“They are a triple A team and it’s coming close to post season, so we’re looking to get those tough matches. A couple of our guys wrestled very well – wrestled through positions well,” Lester said. “We’re just closing in on the post season with two more duals left. This match helped up prepare for that and focus on the little things we have to adjust so we can take the next steps.”
Meadville 54 Cambridge Springs 18
106: Ben Fuller (MV) won by forfeit
113: Caleb Anderson (MV) pinned Dakota Newell, 0:22
120: Preston Gordaon (CS) pinned Stephen Ernst, 4:16
126: Mark Dait (MV) pinned Jacob Hauf, 0:25
132: Brody Beck (CS) dec. Alex Kinder, 10-7
138: Kyle Huya (CS) dec. Connor Kearns, 5-4
145: Brighton Anderson (MV) pinned Chase Beck, 1:09
152: Jack Morrow (MV) won by forfeit
160: Westin Chess (MV) pinned Kyle Banik, 1:17
172: Ty Tidball (MV) won by forfeit
189: Jackson Carico (CS) pinned Tyler Battles, 0:19
215: Griffin Buzzell (MV) pinned Jordan Miller, 1:09
285: Rhoan Woodrow (MV) pinned Garrett Hodak, 4:58
Note: Match started at 113 pounds.
Records: Meadville 8-2, 4-1; Cambridge Springs 3-4, 3-3