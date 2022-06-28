ALBION — Wyatt Barzak picked up the win on the mound and had two hits in a 3-2 Meadville ONE victory versus West County on Monday.
Barzak had seven strikeouts and allowed one hit in three innings of action. In relief, Josh Merchbaker struck out five in three innings with one hit and zero earned runs.
Rocco Tartaglione and Merchbaker also had two hits for Meadville. Each player had one double.
Meadville scored in the second inning when Gavin Beck was hit by a pitch to bring AJ Feleppa in. Tai Hopkins scored on a walk in the third inning and Beck scored on a Tartaglione double in the third inning.
Three errors in the fourth inning allowed West County to score three runs.
Meadville is 4-3 on the season and will host the Edinboro Legion on Friday at 6 p.m.
MEADVILLE ONE (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 2-1-0-1, Tartaglione 4-0-2-1, Merchbaker 4-0-2-0, Garvey 2-0-0-0, Hopkins 2-1-0-0, Barzak 4-0-2-0, AJ Feleppa 2-1-1-0, Holeva 3-0-0-1, Hochstetler 2-0-1-0, Deeter 1-0-0-0, Ang. Feleppa 2-0-0-0. Totals 28-3-8-3.
WEST COUNTY (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Huntley 3-0-0-0, Bax 3-1-0-0, Tramontano 2-0-0-0, Stevens 3-1-2-0, Garrett 2-0-0-1, Cottrell 3-0-0-0, Timm 2-0-0-0, Bolte 2-0-0-0, Hutchinson 1-0-0-0, Cornwell 2-0-0-0, Mullen 2-0-0-0. Totals 25-2-2-1.
Meadville ONE 011 100 0 — 3 8 3
West County 000 200 0 — 2 2 2
BATTING
2B: M — Merchbaker, Tartaglione.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Barzak WP 3-1-0-0-7-1, Merchbaker 3-1-2-0-5-0, Hopkins 1-0-0-0-0-1; WC — Garrett LP 4.1-3-1-1-4-5, Stevens 2.2-5-2-1-2-3.
