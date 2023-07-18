ST. MARYS — The Meadville ONE Senior Legion baseball team saw its season come to a close on Monday in the Region 8 Tournament.
Meadville lost to Wilcox 4-0 at St. Marys' Berwind Park. Wilcox pitcher Luke Zimmerman allowed two hits and no runs with nine strikeouts in seven innings.
Earning hits for Meadville were Dawson Thomas and Brighton Anderson, who hit a triple in the bottom of the first inning.
Meadville committed three errors in the game, two of which allowed runs to score in the third inning.
On the bump for Meadville, Brady Walker fanned five batters in a complete-game effort. Walker allowed four hits and one earned run.
Meadville ended the Region 8 Tournament with a 2-2 record. Meadville beat Edinboro and St. Marys, but lost to Bradford and Wilcox and ended its season 11-2-1.
Wilcox (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Zimmerman 4-1-0-0, L. Zimmerman 3-1-1-0, Dennis 3-0-0-0, Paul 3-0-0-0, Porter 3-1-2-0, Beimel 3-0-0-0, Panebianco 2-1-1-1, Copello 3-0-0-0, Larkin 3-0-0-0. Totals 27-4-4-1.
Meadville (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) White 3-0-0-0, Tartaglione 2-0-0-0, Anderson 3-0-1-0, Young 3-0-0-0, Walker 3-0-0-0, Miller 3-0-0-0, Thomas 3-0-1-0, Arpin 2-0-0-0, Feleppa 1-0-0-0, Jordan 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-2-0.
Wilcox 003 100 0 — 4 4 1
Meadville 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
BATTING
3B: M — Anderson.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Walker LP 7-4-4-1-5-1; W — L. Zimmerman 7-2-0-0-9-2.
