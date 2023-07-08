The Meadville ONE Senior Legion baseball team played to its strengths Friday night, just as they have all season, and walked away with a win.
The 10-4 win against Edinboro at Allegheny College's Robert M. Garbark Park was the regular season finale for Meadville. Meadville finished the season 10-0-1 and with its unbeaten record will draw the No. 1 seed in next week's Region 8 Senior Legion Tournament in Saint Marys.
The recipe on Friday was efficient offense and a deep stable of pitchers. Meadville had 12 hits in the game and scored two or more runs in four out of six innings.
In the opening inning, Gavin White scored on a wild pitch before a Jordan Young groundout allowed Jacoby Thompson to come home. Brady Walker singled on a line drive to left field, which allowed Brock Cunningham to score. Meadville led 3-0 after the first inning.
Meadville added two runs in the third inning and another three in the fourth. A Walker double scored Young from first base and a passed ball allowed Angelo Feleppa to come home. Rocco Tartaglione drew a walk with the bases loaded to push Meadville ahead 8-3 after four innings.
Tartaglione hammered a triple to the centerfield wall in the sixth inning that scored Greg Klink and White.
Tartaglione, White and Walker each finished with two hits. Also earning hits in the game was Cunningham, Klink, Young, Braydn Miller, Cam Aprin and AJ Feleppa. Walker, White and Miller each had a double.
On the mound, Tartaglione, Walker and Dawson Thomas combined to throw four strikeouts and allowed six hits across seven innings of action. Edinboro walked on base four times.
Edinboro spread six hits across all seven innings and committed one error to Meadville's three.
"We keep hitting the ball and our pitching has been solid all year. Tonight we had a few more walks than we have all year, but they were still solid," Meadville head coach Tartaglione said. "We're not giving up a lot of runs and we are scoring a lot. The game plan is to keep that up going into Saint Marys."
Edinboro (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Banks 3-1-1-1, Kiser 3-0-0-0, Cannon 1-0-0-0, Doutt 3-0-2-1, Chorney 4-0-0-0, Szienski 2-1-0-0, Clark 2-0-0-0, Eisert 2-1-0-0, Fiscus 3-1-2-0, Salvo 3-0-1-0, Swanson 2-0-0-1. Totals 28-4-6-3.
Meadville (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) White 4-2-2-0, Tartaglione 4-0-2-3, Cunningham 2-1-1-0, Thomas 2-0-0-0, Thompson 1-1-0-0, Young 3-1-1-1, B. Walker 4-0-2-2, Miller 4-0-1-0, Anderson 2-2-0-0, Arpin 3-0-1-1, Ang. Feleppa 1-0-1-0, Klink 1-2-1-0. Totals 31-10-12-7.
Edinboro 020 100 1 — 4 6 1
Meadville 302 302 x — 10 12 3
BATTING
2B: E — Dout, Banks; M — B. Walker, White, Miller.
3B: M — Tartaglione.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) E — Doutt LP 3-8-7-6-1-2, Fiscus 2.2-3-3-3-5-3, Rapela 0.1-1-0-0-0-0; HM — Tartaglione WP 2-1-2-1-1-4, Thomas 2-3-1-1-0-0, B. Walker SV 3-2-1-1-3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.