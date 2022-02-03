After a blistering fourth quarter, Meadville almost came away with the win but ultimately fell 75-70 to Erie on Wednesday in a Region 6 matchup. With the loss, the Bulldogs drop to 6-11 overall, 0-4 in region play.
The Royals controlled the pace of play and led Meadville the entire game. The 'Dogs trailed 24-14 when the first quarter ended.
Meanwhile, Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny preached that the Bulldogs had to play better defense after a quick huddle entering the second period. Although the two sides had a closer battle, the Bulldogs yielded their possessions through a series of turnovers. Still, Jack Burchard kept Meadville in the game by adding five points in the second period with 16 points on the day. Leaving the second quarter, the Bulldogs trailed the Royals, 42-28.
Entering the second half, Meadville became more aggressive in the paint and it paid off. In the first two quarters, Erie held a 47.1 field goal percentage, but in the third quarter, that number shrunk to 31.3 percent. Hence, the Bulldogs took advantage and outscored the Royals 15-14.
Despite being down 56-43, Khalon Simmons put the team on his back and almost carried Meadville to its first region win of the season. Previously, the 5-10 guard was five-for-20 in field goal opportunities, which included a span of seven consecutive missed shots. Nevertheless, Simmons manufactured four baskets inside the paint with one shot behind the arc, and four shots made from the line; the junior only missed one shot in the entire fourth quarter en-route to a 15 point frame, and 28 points in the contest.
“(The Bulldogs) started playing harder and I got out of my head,” Simmons said. “I started playing way better — making shots, playing more loosely. We started to build a comeback and it felt better playing angry than soft.”
Overall, the Bulldogs stormed back with 27 points in the final eight minutes of play and even cut down the deficit to 70-69. The defense also held their own in the last quarter as Kamari Pope and Kellen Ball each provided a block.
However, the fouls were the difference as Erie capitalized on their trips to the charity stripe and fouled out Meadville’s Dontae Burnett. Furthermore, by reaching the double bonus, the Royals made eight free throws in 11 tries to stave off the Bulldogs for the victory.
“(Meadville) has to manage (the fouls) a little better,” McElhinny said. “All in all, we have to play aggressively. That means we are going to be in foul trouble quite a bit, but we also have to play smart in these situations.”
As a whole, McElhinny was pleased with the resilience his team showed in the last three quarters of the game where Meadville outscored Erie, 56-51.
“Meadville didn’t have the fire that they needed early on,” McElhinny said. “But, just learning how to play 32 minutes is such a key to success. What (the Bulldogs) are going to find out is the struggles they’ve had during this stretch against good teams will help them pay dividends down the road for sure.”
The Bulldogs will wrap up this week’s contests as Meadville travels to Grove City on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m tip-off.
Erie High (75)
McCullum 7 3-4 20, Smith 8 2-2 19, Giore 6 7-7 19, Horton 2 4-6 8 Thompson 2 1-2 7, Carr 1 0-0 2.
Totals 26 17-21 75.
Meadville (70)
Simmons 10 7-7 28, Burchard 7 0-0 17, Ball 2 4-8 8, Luteran 3 0-0 7, Burnett 2 2-2 6, Miceli 1 1-2 4.
Totals 25 14-20 70.
Erie;24;18;14;19;—;75
Meadville;14;14;15;27;—;70
3-point goals: Erie — McCullum 3, Thompson 2, Smith; Meadville — Burchard 3, Simmons, Luteran, Miceli.
Records: Erie 9-6, 3-1 Region 6; Meadville 6-11, 0-4 Region 6.